At least 23 injured, 'some fatalities' after red SUV rams through Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

A red SUV drove through the annual Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, late Sunday afternoon, striking more than 20 people. "Some of the individuals were children and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident," Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a news conference. He said a "person of interest" is in custody. Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard said his department transported "11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals."

Neither officials gave more information about the people injured or killed, citing the need to inform family members first and a lack of clear information. Children's Hospital in nearby Milwaukee said it had 15 patients and no fatalities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Milwaukee Catholic archdiocese said a priest and "multiple parishioners" were among those injured, the "Milwaukee Dancing Grannies" said some of its dancing grandmothers were "impacted," and witnesses said the SUV struck a Waukesha South High School marching band and a troupe of girls dancing in Santa hats.

A police officer "discharged his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle" as it crashed through the parade barriers just after 4:30 p.m., Thompson said, but "no bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge" and no shots came from inside the vehicle.

"Waukesha is celebrating its 125th year with celebrations throughout the year," the Journal Sentinel reports. "The parade is always one of the biggest events of the year in the city. The parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season in downtown Waukesha."