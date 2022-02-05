Prince Andrew's deposition set for March 10

Prince Andrew is set to give evidence under oath in London on March 10, BBC reported Saturday.

The Duke of York is being sued in a United States district court by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her. Giuffre alleges that Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex criminal who died in prison in 2019, trafficked her and forced her to have sex with Andrew while she was still a minor.

Andrew has denied all allegations.

The prince's lawyers argued last month that, under the terms of a recently unsealed 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein, the lawsuit against Andrew ought to be dismissed. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan disagreed and allowed the case to move forward.

According to The Guardian, "Andrew's deposition will be conducted by Giuffre's lawyers, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, and is expected to last two days."

Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew, her second son, of his military titles and royal patronages in January after he failed to get the lawsuit dismissed.