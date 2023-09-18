Dodgy cash disguised as sandwiches

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A lorry driver has been sent to prison after police seized £70,000 in criminal cash disguised as sandwiches. The vast sum was wrapped in tin foil and hidden in the cab of the driver's vehicle in Harwich in Essex. It was discovered during routine checks after cops noticed the lorry driving the wrong way, "perhaps in an attempt to avoid detection", said Sky News. Marius Raczynski has been jailed for 20 weeks for concealing criminal property after pleading guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Bear enjoys garage feast

A bear slipped into a Florida family's garage, got into the freezer and "feasted on pizza, burger patties, bread and vegan ice cream", UPI reported. When Konrad Umpenhour realised he had forgotten to close the garage door, he attempted to use a smartphone app to shut the door, but got an error message telling him something was in the way. After reviewing security camera footage he found video of the culprit, a big black bear, which had crossed a neighbour's driveway and entered the garage.

Onion may break record

A gardener from Guernsey took his nearly 20-pound (8.97kg) onion to an England flower show and was informed it was a new world record. The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show told Gareth Griffin his 19.77-pound onion outweighs the previous world record, an 18.68-pound onion brought to the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show by Tony Glover in 2014. The onion was among "colossal cabbages, monumental marrows and very big beetroots judged" at the show, Sky News reported.