How would chemical castration for sex offenders work?

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood isn't 'squeamish' about using the controversial measure

Introducing compulsory chemical castration would mean defying long-standing legal and medical conventions
Some rapists and child abusers may face mandatory chemical castration under the biggest shake-up of UK sentencing laws for three decades.

As part of an attempt to tackle the "overcrowding crisis" in prisons, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to expand the use of the controversial practice for sex offenders, including paedophiles, said the BBC.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

