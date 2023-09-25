Journalists in UK courts: question of transparency?
Proposed changes to justice system include excluding reporters from rape and sexual assault trials
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Potential changes to the criminal justice system that would restrict reporters from rape and sexual abuse trials have been called "devastating" and "disastrous" amid concerns over transparency.
The "chilling" proposal by the Law Commission's public consultation to exclude the public and allow only one member of the press has been "condemned", said The Times. It could limit reporting of sexual offences, leaving trials "shrouded in secrecy".
It comes after Scotland's controversial plans to launch a pilot scheme for no-jury rape and attempted rape trials. The consultation on the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, launched by Holyrood's criminal justice committee, noted that only about half of those charged with rape in Scotland were convicted, compared with a general conviction rate of more than 90%, said The Times' legal editor Jonathan Ames.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Meanwhile, a 12-month pilot scheme launched in January is allowing journalists to report proceedings from family courts in Leeds, Carlisle and Cardiff, reported BBC News, after decades of calls for greater scrutiny. The most senior judge in the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, said there was "an absence of confidence" in the courts due to a "vacuum of information".
'Media coverage can be harmful'
"As a society, too often we have failed the victims of sexual violence," said Suella Braverman, the home secretary, in announcing Operation Soteria, the government's rape reform programme, in July. We must "transform the way these investigations are handled, to make sure that all victims have the best support possible throughout the entire process".
According to Rape Crisis, there were 67,169 rapes in England and Wales that were recorded by police in 2022. Only 1,276 of them (1.9%) resulted in charges being brought by the end of that year. And, the charity said, five in every six women who are raped don't report it to police.
The change could "increase confidence" among victims, argued the Law Commission. It would allow complainants to "present evidence relevant to their defence without causing unnecessary trauma".
The commission, which will publish its report on the responses to the public consultation next year, said it wanted to "make sure that defendants get a fair trial, and improve knowledge of consent and sexual harm".
"We appreciate the critical role the media play in reporting on sexual offences trials, and making sure that justice is done and seen to be done," the spokesperson added.
"It's really important that there isn't a culture of secrets where sexual violence cases are hidden from the public by excluding journalists from the court room," Katie Kempen, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, told The Times. "However, [we] also know from the victim-survivors who we support that media coverage can be extremely harmful, despite them being guaranteed anonymity."
'Journalists are the only people that listen to us'
The proposal is "likely to further reduce, rather than enhance, both the public's confidence and the reporting of sexual offences cases more generally", said the Society of Editors, which includes more than 400 media figures.
It comes "at a time when public confidence in the police and judicial system is already low", said the society's executive director Dawn Alford.
There are already systems in place to support sexual assault and rape victims giving evidence in court, such as lifelong anonymity, options for a video-link or a pre-recorded interview, or a screen in court. With that in mind, any additional restrictions and limitations on the media "seems entirely disproportionate", said Alford, and "unlikely to have any notable effect on victims' court experiences".
"A lot of the time, journalists are the only people that listen to us," one victim told LBC. "If we know that even they won't be able to listen and hear what's being said – the only person who may put the truth out there – then knowing the system is so against you, why would people want to come forward?"
The Crime Reporters' Association (CRA) has also opposed the move. "This proposal runs the risk that reporting would be skewed and materially imbalanced," said Rebecca Camber, crime and security editor at the Daily Mail and chair of the CRA. She told Nick Ferrari of LBC that the likely consequence of such changes would be "disastrous".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
The daily business briefing: September 25, 2023
Business Briefing Hollywood writers reach deal that would end strike, Canadian autoworkers ratify a new contract with Ford, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
Fake news
Cartoons
By The Week Staff Published
-
Another coup for Guatemala?
Under the Radar Arévalo won a surprise landslide victory, but there have been efforts to stop him taking office
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
Met Police clean-up: more than 1,000 officers suspended or on restricted duties
'Eye-watering' figures show scale of challenge to restore public trust
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Russell Brand: trial by media?
Comedian denies accusations of sexual assault and rape in joint media investigation
By The Week Staff Published
-
PSNI breach: is the UK taking data security seriously enough?
Today's Big Question Accidental release of personal details of 10,000 Northern Irish police employees could have lethal consequences
By The Week Staff Published
-
‘I’m a big flirt’: Kevin Spacey begins defence in sexual assault trial
Speed Read Jurors are seeing star ‘close up’ and ‘fighting for his innocence’
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Colin Pitchfork: justice secretary attempts to halt killer’s release
Speed Read The double child-murderer has been in and out of prison following a series of parole decisions
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
Pros and cons of stop and search
Pros and Cons The home secretary has called for police to increase the use of controversial tactic
By The Week Staff Published
-
How the Raoul Moat manhunt unfolded
Under the Radar Hundreds of police officers were involved in the search for the killer in July 2010
By Julia O'Driscoll Published
-
Are the police mishandling the Nicola Bulley investigation?
Under the Radar Lancashire officers have been accused of ‘bungling’ their strategy and having a ‘cack-handed’ approach
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published