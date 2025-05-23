Lucy Connolly: a 'free speech martyr'?

Woman jailed for inciting racial hatred during Southport riots championed as victim of 'two-tier' justice

Lucy Connolly&#039;s husband, her legal team and supporters from the Free Speech Union pose for a photograph outside the Royal Court of Justice during her appeal hearing
'Unduly harsh sentence'? Lucy Connolly's supporters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice
Former childminder Lucy Connolly has become a cause célèbre for the political right since being handed a 31-month prison sentence for inciting racial hatred with an online rant about migrants on the day of the Southport attacks.

In her post on X, viewed 310,000 times, the 41-year-old wife of a Conservative councillor called for "mass deportation now" and urged her followers to "set fire" to hotels housing asylum seekers. Her supporters have loudly criticised the length of her sentence but, this week, the Court of Appeal ruled there was "no arguable basis" for it to be judged "manifestly excessive".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

