French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app
What happened
Prosecutors in Paris filed preliminary charges yesterday against Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram. The 39-year-old tech billionaire was arrested last weekend in an investigation dating back to February. The six charges include complicity in organized crime and criminal distribution of child pornography on his messaging app — allegations he denies — and refusal to cooperate with authorities.
Who said what
The charges are a "rare move by legal authorities to hold a top technology executive personally liable" for the behavior of social media users, The New York Times said, and the case has "intensified a long-simmering debate about free speech on the internet" and the responsibility of tech platforms. Both "free-speech advocates and authoritarian governments have spoken in Durov's defense," The Associated Press said.
David-Olivier Kaminski, a lawyer for Durov, told French media it was "totally absurd" that "the person in charge of a social network could be implicated in criminal acts that don't concern him, directly or indirectly."
What next?
Durov was released on 5 million euros ($5.5 million) bail. He is prohibited from leaving France and must report to a police station twice a week. A "swift resolution" is "unlikely," the Times said. It could "take years" for the judges overseeing the case to proceed to trial or drop the charges.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Vance says Harris 'can go to hell' amid cemetery dispute
Speed Read The Republican vice presidential nominee criticized Kamala Harris for her handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Sherwood, series two: 'stuffed to the gills with brilliant performances'
The Week Recommends The latest instalment of James Graham's gritty crime drama is 'superb'
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 29, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - life imitates art, dumping grounds, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi convicted of fraud
Speed read Former 'Real Housewives' husband Girardi was also part of the legal team depicted in the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich'
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
France arrests CEO of Telegram
Speed Read Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested as part of an ongoing judicial investigation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOJ investigates Tennessee's largest prison
Speed Read Federal authorities are looking into reports of substantial violence and sexual abuse at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children
Speed Read 'Chaos' outside Westminster Magistrates' Court before former BBC presenter's hearing
By The Week Staff Published
-
Southport knife attack: third child dies of injuries
Speed Read Taylor Swift shares her condolences after young fans targeted at pop-themed dance class
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Bodycam shows deputy killing Black woman
Speed Read An Illinois deputy fatally shot Sonya Massey, who had called 911 about suspected trespassers
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Irish flight attendant breaks silence after 'distressing' Dubai charges dropped
Speed Read Tori Towey was charged with attempted suicide and consuming alcohol after being attacked in her home
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Kyle Clifford: crossbow suspect caught near Enfield cemetery
Speed Read The 26-year-old is alleged to have killed the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published