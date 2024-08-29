French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov

What happened

Prosecutors in Paris filed preliminary charges yesterday against Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram. The 39-year-old tech billionaire was arrested last weekend in an investigation dating back to February. The six charges include complicity in organized crime and criminal distribution of child pornography on his messaging app — allegations he denies — and refusal to cooperate with authorities.

Who said what

The charges are a "rare move by legal authorities to hold a top technology executive personally liable" for the behavior of social media users, The New York Times said, and the case has "intensified a long-simmering debate about free speech on the internet" and the responsibility of tech platforms. Both "free-speech advocates and authoritarian governments have spoken in Durov's defense," The Associated Press said.



David-Olivier Kaminski, a lawyer for Durov, told French media it was "totally absurd" that "the person in charge of a social network could be implicated in criminal acts that don't concern him, directly or indirectly."

What next?

Durov was released on 5 million euros ($5.5 million) bail. He is prohibited from leaving France and must report to a police station twice a week. A "swift resolution" is "unlikely," the Times said. It could "take years" for the judges overseeing the case to proceed to trial or drop the charges.