French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app

Telegram founder Pavel Durov in 2016
The case has elicited debate about the responsibility of tech platforms
(Image credit: AOP.Press / Corbis via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Prosecutors in Paris filed preliminary charges yesterday against Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram. The 39-year-old tech billionaire was arrested last weekend in an investigation dating back to February. The six charges include complicity in organized crime and criminal distribution of child pornography on his messaging app — allegations he denies — and refusal to cooperate with authorities.



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

