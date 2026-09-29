George Lucas’ museum: a new way of seeing art?

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is causing controversy in the art world but will ‘astonish’ visitors

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Photo collage of George Lucas and empty photo frames
George Lucas wants people ‘looking at the image and not the history lesson’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

It is quite fitting that Los Angeles’ new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art looks like a spaceship since it is the “colossal pet project” of the man behind the Star Wars franchise, George Lucas, said The Washington Post. Thought to cost an “eye-popping” $1 billion (£756 million), the art inside is a “dizzying mix” of Renaissance and baroque paintings, digital reproductions, a Naboo N-1 Starfighter and “great heaps of the finest dreck”.

At the museum’s official opening, Lucas’ co-founder and wife, Mellody Hobson, said the collection’s broad scope was intentional, as narrative art should be anything that “depicts the myths that anchor us, the stories that we believe in”. But, for many in the art world, such a statement subverts the traditional principles of art, and signals a worrying trend towards more superficial art curation.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.