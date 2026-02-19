Seurat and the Sea: ‘revelatory’ paintings are ‘magnificently weird’

First show dedicated to the French artist’s ‘luminous’ seascapes

By
published
The Channel at Gravelines 1890 by Georges Seurat
‘Shimmering seas’: Seurat’s The Channel at Gravelines, 1890
(Image credit: The Museum of Modern Art, New York)

The Courtauld Gallery is hosting an exhibition devoted entirely to Georges Seurat’s seascapes. The pointillist painter died in 1891, at the age of 31, probably from diphtheria, leaving behind just 45 paintings. This show brings together 26 of his works, made during summers spent on the northern coast of France between 1895 and 1890. “It is a quietly tremendous exhibition,” said Adrian Searle in The Guardian, filled with “blizzards of light”.

Despite his own claims to science and objectivity, Seurat’s paintings are undoubtedly “peculiar and strange”. His “cumulative little strokes and pustules of pigment” draw your attention to the artistic process, at times creating “a kind of veil of interference between yourself and the image”. But when everything “comes together”, his “unpeopled everyday scenes take on a quivering psychological sense of importance”.

