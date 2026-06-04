Best UK nature festivals to visit this summer

Revel in plants and wildlife in beautiful outdoor settings

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girl inspecting a copper butterfly
Butterfly effect: ‘explore and celebrate the wildlife on our doorsteps’
(Image credit: Fran Polito / Getty Images)

Outdoor life takes centre stage in summer, and nature is the headliner. Up and down the country, there are some brilliant nature festivals where you can spot animals and plants, learn about conservation, listen to experts and immerse yourself in some great hands-on experiences. From seed-planting and sound-bathing to guided bat walks, there’s wild fun for everyone. Here are our top nature festival picks:

Biosphere festival, Isle of Wight

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.