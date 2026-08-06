John of John by Douglas Stuart: a ‘beautifully observed’ novel

Douglas Stuart’s two previous novels – the Booker Prize-winning “Shuggie Bain” (2020) and “Young Mungo” (2022) – were both set in Glasgow tenements, said Michael Arditti in The Spectator. For his third, Stuart has “moved north”, to the island of Harris in the Outer Hebrides.

Cal, 22, “returns to his family croft” on the island, after spending four years studying textiles in Edinburgh, in response to a call from his father, John, telling him that his grandmother is dying. Cal is gay, and comfortable with that fact; his father, a deacon of the island’s Free Presbyterian Church, which adheres to an “extreme biblical morality”, is in denial about his own homosexual leanings. The relationship between the two – by turns loving and violent – is at the heart of this “beautifully observed” novel.

“This is a magnificent book of disarming intensity,” said Maria Albano in The Telegraph. Stuart excels at “rendering the soul of a place” in all its variety: the “descriptions of pulling a lamb from the ewe in her labour are as confident as his mastery of weaving argot”. And his “character-building” is no less superb: all his portraits are “equally lifelike”.

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While “John of John” is an “unashamedly emotional novel”, full of “vivid, generous” prose, it is also, at times, very funny, said Johanna Thomas-Corr in The Sunday Times. A scene in which Cal climbs through a window clutching flowers “has the farcical quality of Shakespearean comedy”. It also features “one of the funniest and most memorable depictions of masturbation in fiction”.

It’s already on the longlist for this year’s Booker Prize, and it’s “difficult to imagine” that it won’t be shortlisted.