Genesis GV60: a ‘fast and practical’ electric SUV
‘Cleaner’ and more modern, the car also boasts a ‘luxurious interior’
This electric SUV has been around for a while, but its maker, Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has given it a midlife update. It now has a “cleaner, more modern look”, said AutoExpress, with new headlights and wheels, as well as a bigger battery that boosts the range of the base model by 27 miles. A 10%-80% charge takes just 18 minutes. “If you can bring yourself to try something new”, the GV60 could be most rewarding.
“Fast and practical”, said The Scotsman, the GV60 is a joy to drive: it’s a “dawdle” on country lanes, and it “simply gobbles up the motorway miles. And ooooh... the silence.” There’s very little road noise, making the cabin “a lovely place to be”. The steering wheel has an interesting D shape and comes with some useful buttons built in. Still, this is by no means a cheap car, especially compared with its rivals.
“A brilliant electric car”, said What Car?, the GV60 has a “luxurious interior” with top-quality, soft-touch materials and lots of kit. All models get a 27-inch screen for the driver’s display and infotainment system, which is intuitive and quick; there’s a rotary controller, and physical buttons too. The front seats are spacious, but the sloping roof reduces headroom in the back, and the 432-litre boot isn’t huge.
The Week
