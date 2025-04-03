Test driving the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

We take the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built for a spin in Barcelona

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre on the road in Barcelona.
The Spectre Black Badge: 'refined, beautifully crafted, and effortless to drive'
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)
By
published

A silent revolution is under way at Rolls-Royce. As the curtain falls on its exquisite V12, the marque ushers in a new era of electric power with the Spectre. Two years after its launch, the EV coupé has eclipsed expectations, becoming the brand's best-selling model in Europe. It's a defining moment for the 120-year-old brand, proving that electrification only amplifies the Rolls-Royce experience.

Reacquainting myself with the Spectre – this time the Black Badge – through Barcelona's bustling streets, sweeping mountain roads, and even the race track, only reinforces its brilliance. The seamless, whisper-quiet power delivery aligns perfectly with Rolls-Royce's DNA: it's effortless to drive and luxuriously crafted. Little wonder, then, that the Spectre has become a runaway success.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Fergus Scholes
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸