Test driving the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

A silent revolution is under way at Rolls-Royce. As the curtain falls on its exquisite V12, the marque ushers in a new era of electric power with the Spectre. Two years after its launch, the EV coupé has eclipsed expectations, becoming the brand's best-selling model in Europe. It's a defining moment for the 120-year-old brand, proving that electrification only amplifies the Rolls-Royce experience.

Reacquainting myself with the Spectre – this time the Black Badge – through Barcelona's bustling streets, sweeping mountain roads, and even the race track, only reinforces its brilliance. The seamless, whisper-quiet power delivery aligns perfectly with Rolls-Royce's DNA: it's effortless to drive and luxuriously crafted. Little wonder, then, that the Spectre has become a runaway success.

A familiar yet elevated experience

The Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

With the introduction of the Black Badge variant, the Spectre embraces a bolder persona, its 'darker side' alter ego. Despite a price tag exceeding £320,000, demand is unlikely to be an issue. While many defining characteristics remain – the colossal 23-inch alloys, sleek silhouette, and the most refined ride of any luxury coupé – this version pushes boundaries further.

The Black Badge Spectre is now the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built. Its dual electric motors produce 650 brake horsepower (bhp) and a staggering 1,075Nm of torque, launching this near-three-tonne grand tourer from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. These are supercar figures wrapped in an opulent, near-silent package.

Driving dynamics: engaging the infinite

It's astonishing how quickly the three-tonne grand tourer moves (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

At the Spectre's launch in Napa Valley, its effortless driving experience stood out. Regenerative braking made one-pedal driving a breeze, perfectly suited for urban environments. The Black Badge, however, brings an extra layer of dynamism with "Infinity Mode", engaged via an infinity-symbol button on the steering wheel – a signature of Rolls-Royce's Black Badge models. Activating it unleashes the full 650 bhp, providing a sharper throttle response and a more engaging driving experience.

For those seeking an even more visceral thrill, "Spirited Mode" offers an additional burst of torque. By pressing the brake and throttle simultaneously before releasing the brake, the Spectre momentarily amplifies torque delivery. I tested this with a drag race on the track, and it's astonishing how quickly this three-tonne grand tourer moves. The sensation is reminiscent of the power surges delivered by the legendary Rolls-Royce Merlin engines, which propelled the Second World War Spitfire.

With a claimed range of 306 to 329 miles – it's fitted with the same 102kWh battery as the standard model – the Spectre Black Badge offers respectable real-world usability for a vehicle of this size and class.

Chassis and handling: the 'Magic Carpet Ride', reimagined

Rolls-Royce engineers have expertly fine-tuned the chassis (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

To match the Spectre Black Badge's enhanced performance, Rolls-Royce engineers have fine-tuned the chassis. The steering weight has been increased to provide better feedback, while roll stabilisation has been adjusted to reduce body lean in corners. Upgraded dampers further refine body control, minimising squat under acceleration and dive under braking. When throwing it into corners on the track, it felt remarkably agile.

These changes ensure that, while the Spectre retains its hallmark "magic carpet ride", it also offers a more responsive feel for the driver. Achieving this balance in a car of this scale is no small feat, yet Rolls-Royce has executed it with the precision we have come to expect.

Bespoke personalisation: crafting individuality

The contrasting leather upholstery inside the Black Badge Spectre (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Customisation is at the heart of every Rolls-Royce, and the Black Badge Spectre raises the bar. Clients can select from 44,000 'prêt-à-porter' paint colours or collaborate with Rolls-Royce designers to create an entirely unique hue. The introduction of the 'waft' coachline along the lower half of the coupé provides an additional personalisation touch, as well as subtly accentuating the car's generous proportions.

Inside, Rolls-Royce's SPIRIT operating system allows customers to tailor digital surfaces, meaning that both the physical and digital elements of the car match up. Whether it's unique interior materials, contrasting leather upholstery, or personalised embroidery, the Black Badge Spectre accommodates individuality – it's unlikely that there will ever be two alike.

Interior: a fusion of craftsmanship and technology

The upholstery: 'exquisitely detailed' (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Stepping into the Black Badge Spectre is an experience in itself. The cabin is a masterpiece, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation. The Technical Fibre Illuminated Fascia, featuring over 5,500 fibre-optic stars, forms an abstract representation of the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot intertwined with the Black Badge infinity symbol – a subtle but striking differentiator from the standard Spectre.

Materials are equally impressive. A distinctive carbon and fine metal-thread diamond-pattern weave adds depth and complexity to surfaces, while the upholstery is exquisitely detailed. Every element of the interior reaffirms Rolls-Royce's commitment to the highest standards of craftsmanship, from the deep-pile carpets to the precision-stitched leather.

The verdict

Fergus Scholes at the Rolls-Royce test driving event in Barcelona (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

From city streets to mountain switchbacks to the open track, the Black Badge Spectre remains every inch a Rolls-Royce: refined, beautifully crafted, and effortless to drive. With its bold styling, enhanced performance, and near-limitless customisation options, the Black Badge is perhaps the ultimate expression of electrified luxury.