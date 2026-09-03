Bitter Christmas: Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘witty and sensitive mea culpa’

Tricksy but effective film ‘cannot help but charm and entertain’

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Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Leonardo Sbaraglia
Leonardo Sbaraglia (right) and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón star as a filmmaker and his assistant
(Image credit: Ent-movie / Alamy)

Pedro Almodóvar has explored his own profession before, said Helen O’Hara in Empire, notably in “Pain and Glory”, in which Antonio Banderas starred as a suffering film director. But, in his new movie, in which he looks at the way artists cannibalise the lives of those around them – to the detriment, perhaps, of their own relationships – there is an added sense of self-flagellation.

The film opens over Christmas in 2004, with Elsa (Bárbara Lennie), a sometime filmmaker and commercials director, being hospitalised with an appalling migraine. Fortunately, she has a supportive boyfriend (Patrick Criado), a firefighter who moonlights as a stripper. We later learn, however, that Elsa is actually the fictional creation of Raúl (Leonardo Sbaraglia), an urbane filmmaker who is drawing heavily on incidents in his own life, and that of his long-time female assistant (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón).

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