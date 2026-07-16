Moana: live-action remake falls ‘flat’

Dwayne Johnson’s performance is ‘oddly lacklustre’

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Dwanye Johnson as Maui in the Moana live-action remake
Dwayne Johnson reprises the role of Maui
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy)

“Here we are again,” said John Nugent in Empire. Since 2010, Disney has produced more than 20 remakes “adapting old, animated material into shiny live-action form” – more than one a year. But few have used source material so recent – “or seemed so pointless” – as “Moana”.

‘Shot-for-shot remake’

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