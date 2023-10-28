Movies to watch in November, from 'The Marvels' to 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as a wave of Oscar contenders finally begin opening to the public. Several highly anticipated tentpole films are also headed your way, including the return of a dormant — but beloved — 2010s franchise. These are the biggest movies to watch in November 2023:

'Priscilla' (Nov. 3)

Jacob Elordi is putting on Austin Butler's blue suede shoes by playing Elvis Presley in this biopic from Sofia Coppola, which focuses on the singer's relationship with his wife, Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny). Kick off the month with the next chapter in the Elvis Cinematic Universe.

'The Killer' (Nov. 10)

A third season of "Mindhunter" is nowhere in sight, but at least David Fincher will drop a new Netflix movie in November: "The Killer," which sees Michael Fassbender play an assassin who ends up in an international manhunt — and which, weirdly, is the first of two major hitmen-themed movies coming from the streamer, with the other being Richard Linklater's "Hit Man." We'll have to see which becomes the bigger hit.

'The Marvels' (Nov. 10)

Kamala Khan will soon find out if the adage of never meeting your heroes is true. In this "Captain Marvel" sequel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) teams up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), daughter of her late best friend Maria, and her number one fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who was introduced in " Ms. Marvel ." The three find that whenever they use their powers, they swap places. They then may have to take on the greatest threat facing the Avengers: superhero fatigue.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' (Nov. 17)

Will the odds be ever in Lionsgate's favor as the "Hunger Games" franchise returns? This prequel, based on Suzanne Collins' novel, takes place 64 years before the events of the previous movies and follows the future president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), as a young man. He's assigned to mentor a tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), with a cast that also includes Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis. Go see it just before embarking on your very own Hunger Games: Thanksgiving.

'Rustin' (Nov. 17)

Colman Domingo could snag the Best Actor Oscar for his role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in this Netflix biopic, which comes from the director of "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" and was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

'Saltburn' (Nov. 17)

Emerald Fennell follows up "Promising Young Woman" with this drama about a student, played by Barry Keoghan, who is invited to the estate of aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) and his eccentric family "for a summer never to be forgotten," per MGM. Early divisive reviews suggest it may be the "Babylon" of 2023 in that it won't be for everyone, but it will have plenty of passionate defenders.

'Thanksgiving' (Nov. 17)

Gobble down this long-awaited slasher from Eli Roth, which is based on the fake trailer that played as part of Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's "Grindhouse" double feature. Addison Rae stars in the film, in which Plymouth, Massachusetts, is terrorized by a serial killer known as John Carver. Prepare to be squashed.

'Napoleon' (Nov. 22)

Nothing but respect to 85-year-old Ridley Scott, who’s about to drop his third movie within a two-year span: "Napoleon," a historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine. Scott has teased that a more than four-hour director’s cut will be released on Apple TV+, just in case the theatrical runtime of over two-and-a-half hours was too short for you.

'Wish' (Nov. 22)

Disney has wished upon a star for a new animated megahit. From "Frozen" co-director Chris Buck, "Wish" takes place in the kingdom of Rosas, where King Magnifico (Chris Pine) decides whose wishes to grant. But one day, a young girl (Ariana DeBose) "makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star." The film is being released in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, hence all the "When You Wish Upon a Star" imagery. If it’s like "Frozen," expect its central song to be stuck in your head all holiday season.