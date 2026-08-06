In 1985, Wham!’s manager Simon Napier-Bell came up with a “cunning plan”, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. To help George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley break America, without them having to embark on a lengthy US tour, he’d send them to China, to become the first Western pop act to perform on the mainland. This, he calculated correctly, would create a blizzard of publicity that would propel the duo to fame in the States.

After months of delicate negotiations, Napier-Bell confirmed concerts in Beijing and Guangzhou as part of a 10-day tour. Veteran director Lindsay Anderson was hired to make a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the trip but Michael and Ridgeley didn’t like him or his film, and it was shelved. Now, his footage has been re-edited, and spliced with interviews with Ridgeley and others, to give a glimpse of a “strange and riveting moment in pop and political history”.

“Everything you could possibly want in a rock doc” is here, said Kevin Maher in The Times. In places, it’s “alarmingly” like “This Is Spinal Tap”: the two young stars are dragged to a reception at the British embassy, where Ridgeley is asked “squirm-inducing” questions about cricket; Anderson pontificates grandly about capitalism; and, at Beijing’s Workers’ Stadium, party apparatchiks look horrified when Michael says Wham!’s next song is called “Freedom”. It’s “quite brilliant”.

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The trip, we learn, had an unexpected legacy, said Phil de Semlyen in Time Out: the film includes interviews with locals whose lives were transformed by two hours of “kitsch pop heaven”. Wham! split less than a year later but, in this “surreal cultural collision, something genuinely meaningful happened”.