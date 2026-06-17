7 best music videos of all time

From striking a pose to zombie dancing in the street

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Madonna strikes a pose in her music video Vogue
Madonna strikes a pose
(Image credit: Madonna)

Madonna’s bold 14-minute film to mark her latest album, “Confessions II”, has put music videos back in the spotlight. While the viewing figures are yet to reach the stratospheric heights of years gone by, the buzz generated by her star-studded new film shows the medium is far from dead. Here are seven trailblazing artists who helped revolutionise the genre.

Michael Jackson, Thriller (1982)

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.