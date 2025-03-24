The best food gifts for Mother's Day
Forget flowers, spoil your mum with these foodie treats
Mother's Day doesn't have to mean wilting blooms from the local garage, bought on the way to a Sunday lunch. From cocktail sets to restaurant-level gift boxes, these edible treats are perfect for showing your appreciation.
Whittard's Luxury Tea Time Gift Box
If your mother never seems to have time for tea, this pretty set (pictured above) from tea experts Whittard of Chelsea should do the trick. A dream for tea lovers, the gift box even contains a beautifully crafted Greenwich teapot with a customisable choice of premium loose-leaf teas, and a tube of biscuits. Perfect for an afternoon tea for two.
£40, Whittard
M&S Collection Antipasti Gift Box
This foodie gift box from M&S is excellent value and will be welcomed with open arms by mothers in need of an early-evening drink (along with requisite snacks). It includes a bottle of Montepulciano D'Abruzzo with some high-end savoury nibbles from the M&S Collection range that make for a pleasing upgrade from your average salted nuts. From Grilled Mixed Peppers to Rosemary and Sea Salt Dried Focaccia and All Butter Parmigiano Reggiano and Chilli Biscuits, this will bring continental style to proceedings.
£50, M&S
The Newt in Somerset Cheese & Cyder Hamper
This "indulgent" gift hamper from celebrity favourite The Newt Inn in Somerset is an "absolute must-buy", said Glamour. With foodie treats from around the hotel's estate, it makes for a perfect grazing meal when your mother is all cooked out. It includes five local "award-winning artisanal" cheeses, pâtés, pickles and crackers, plus two large bottles of The Newt Inn's estate ciders. "Packed full of West Country deliciousness", it's a veritable luxury picnic in a box.
£135, The Newt in Somerset
Selfridges Selection Cocktail Hour Gift Box
Your mother deserves a drink, so why not offer her two? This cocktail gift box from the luxury department store comes with a hand-distilled vodka from London and a carbon-neutral gin from Yorkshire, so she can knock herself up a Gin Sling or a Cosmopolitan depending on the day. What's more, it also contains Selfridges Selection Nocellara olives and Salted truffle roasted nuts.
£100, Selfridges
Honey & Co. Mother's Day Sweet Treats Hamper
Bring restaurant-quality food home with this fine food hamper from Middle Eastern restaurant Honey & Co. Good Housekeeping magazine dubbed the restaurant's hampers a "failsafe gift option" and little wonder, as this one features Sarit's citrussy preserved lemon and tahini biscuits, marmalade, a Cornish St. Eval candle, Ocelot Femme chocolate and a classic mini chocolate and hazelnut babka.
£60, Honey & Co
-
