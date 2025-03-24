The best food gifts for Mother's Day

Forget flowers, spoil your mum with these foodie treats

Whittards gift set
A dream for tea lovers: Whittard's luxury gift set
(Image credit: Whittards press office)
By
published

Mother's Day doesn't have to mean wilting blooms from the local garage, bought on the way to a Sunday lunch. From cocktail sets to restaurant-level gift boxes, these edible treats are perfect for showing your appreciation.

Whittard's Luxury Tea Time Gift Box

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸