7 Valentine's Day gifts for your special someones

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Play Cupid this Valentine's Day by picking a gift that your partner, spouse or BFF will fall for instantly. No bow and arrows required.

For the cook: Hast Selection Series 8-inch chef knife

They will think of you with every slice and dice (Image credit: Hast)

A sharp, everyday knife is one tool home cooks regularly reach for in the kitchen, and this "gorgeous slicer" makes "buttery smooth cuts," Serious Eats said. Made of Japanese carbon steel, Hast's lightweight chef's knife is versatile, able to chop vegetables and carve meat with ease. Its streamlined design will please minimalists, while everyone can appreciate the "comfortable" ergonomic handle. ($79, £63.75, Hast)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

For the gamer: Create your own video game set

It feels nostalgic, but this console is a modern way to learn coding (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

This console will help your gamer level up in more ways than one. They can download and play retro classics or build their own using programming languages like JavaScript and Python. This is a fun and educational way to gain or sharpen coding skills while designing "digital adventures," Popular Mechanics said. ($85, £68.59, Uncommon Goods)

For the music lover: made-to-order personalized song

An original piece of music is a present that lives on forever (Image credit: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images)

Your loved one is always singing or humming a tune, so why not give them a new song to add to their repertoire? Singer-songwriter David Morgan creates a one-of-a-kind piece using personal details and anecdotes about the recipient and gives you the final say on lyrics before recording. Choose a one-minute or three-minute track, with Morgan sending the final song as an MP3 along with the lyrics in a PDF. ($100-$250, £80.70-£201.75, Uncommon Goods)

For the nature lover: Wildlife World butterfly house and feeder

Butterflies will flit in and out of the habitat during all four seasons (Image credit: Wildlife World)

Turn their backyard or patio into a sanctuary for butterflies, all year long. This A-shaped cedar butterfly habitat can be used in the spring and summer as a feeder and a cozy house during the fall and winter, perfect for hibernating, non-migrating butterflies. It also comes with an identification guide, so they will "know exactly what kind of flying friends are making a home in their garden," Southern Living said. ($24, £19.37, Amazon)

For the reader: Knock Knock personal library kit

Transform their bookshelf into an at-home library (Image credit: Knock Knock)

This gift for your favorite bibliophile is two-fold. It lets them live out their dream of having a library at home while also keeping track of who has borrowed their beloved books. The kit includes all the essentials necessary to "feel like an actual librarian," CTV News said, like 20 self-adhesive pockets, checkout cards, a card catalogue, a pencil, an ink pad and date stamp. ($22, £17.80, Barnes & Noble)

For the sustainability king or queen: Modern Sprout Glow & Grow candle kit

This kit gives candles a second act (Image credit: Modern Sprout)

The Glow & Grow candle kit is the gift that keeps on giving. This fun "twofer" starts as a soy-blend candle that then turns into a "fully functioning planter after it's done burning," Apartment Therapy said. Pick which seeds you want them to grow – basil, daisies, aloe or a spruce tree — and the kit will come with the appropriate supplies. ($40, £32.28, Modern Sprout)

For the sweets enthusiast: custom Tony's Chocolonely bar

Get personal with their custom Tony's Chocolonely bar (Image credit: Tony's Chocolonely)

Chocolate in any form is always appreciated, but sweeten the deal with a custom wrapper featuring your special someone's photo or a cute message. Tony's Chocolonely bars are "tasty" and "ethically sourced," Wirecutter said, and the company offers the online option of selecting a flavor and designing its packaging. Choose a background color, image, decorations and font for a bespoke experience. ($8, £6.46, Tony's Chocolonely)