Christmas gifts for children: the top toys of the year

Hatchimals, Hot Wheels and Hex Bots are among the top toys on sale this year, according to the Toy Retailers Association.

The annual Dreamtoys list is selected by an independent panel of toy retailers and toy experts and, with only six weeks until Christmas, they are all "expected to fly off the shelves", said The Scotsman.

The UK toy market was estimated to be worth £3.4 billion in the 12 months to September and, during the 2023 Christmas season, £900 million was spent on toys. Though the UK is in a period of economic uncertainty, the toy industry is "seeing a remarkable resurgence" and this festive season is set to be "record-breaking", said the association.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"Sales are being boosted this year by a growing number of nostalgic kidults – individuals aged 12 and older", said Toy World magazine. The latest data from market research company Circana shows that these older toy-lovers account for nearly one in every three pounds spent on toys in the UK. "Toys are increasingly being recognised for their positive mental health benefits as they spark nostalgia and bring escapism from global turmoil into consumers' lives," said Melissa Symonds, UK toys director for Circana.

This year's top toy list includes a wide variety of playthings, from new interactive toys to classic family favourites. The list features the toys that are most likely to be requested from Santa, while including products that "suit everybody's budget". The price of the toys on the list ranges from £9.99 to £79.99.

Here is the full list, in alphabetical order.

Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set (Hasbro), £44.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Playset (Moose), £59.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster (Moose), £29.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Disney Stitch (LEGO), £59.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey (Just Play), £79.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch Pufficorn Egg (Spin Master), £64.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Hex Bots Wall Crawler Gecko (Spin Master), £29.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Hot Wheels Ultra Shark Car Wash playset (Mattel UK), £59.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Icons Tiny Plants (LEGO), £44.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Kinetic Sand SquishMotion (Spin Master), £19.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Little Live Pets My Walking Penguin – Waddles (Moose), £24.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Littlest Pet Shop - Pet Shop Playset (Bandai UK), £39.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Miniverse Make It Mini Potions Class (MGA), £49.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Paw Patrol Rubble's Bark Yard Deluxe Bulldozer (Spin Master), £44.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Pets Alive: Mama Duck & Baby Surprise (Zuru), £29.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Real FX Disney Stitch Puppetronic (Wow Stuff), £69.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Speed Champions McLaren Formula 1 Race Car (LEGO), £20.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Sticki Rolls Sticki Book Pack (Character Options), £9.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

Unicorn Academy Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar (Spin Master), £35.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy (Mattel UK), £12.99

(Image credit: DreamToys)