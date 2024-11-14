Christmas gifts for children: the top toys of the year

The most sought-after kids' presents revealed

TV Presenter Helen Skelton and Kids celebrate unveiling of top Christmas toys
Christmas 2024 toy sales are set to be 'record-breaking'
Hatchimals, Hot Wheels and Hex Bots are among the top toys on sale this year, according to the Toy Retailers Association.

The annual Dreamtoys list is selected by an independent panel of toy retailers and toy experts and, with only six weeks until Christmas, they are all "expected to fly off the shelves", said The Scotsman.

