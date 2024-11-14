Christmas gifts for children: the top toys of the year
The most sought-after kids' presents revealed
Hatchimals, Hot Wheels and Hex Bots are among the top toys on sale this year, according to the Toy Retailers Association.
The annual Dreamtoys list is selected by an independent panel of toy retailers and toy experts and, with only six weeks until Christmas, they are all "expected to fly off the shelves", said The Scotsman.
The UK toy market was estimated to be worth £3.4 billion in the 12 months to September and, during the 2023 Christmas season, £900 million was spent on toys. Though the UK is in a period of economic uncertainty, the toy industry is "seeing a remarkable resurgence" and this festive season is set to be "record-breaking", said the association.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Sales are being boosted this year by a growing number of nostalgic kidults – individuals aged 12 and older", said Toy World magazine. The latest data from market research company Circana shows that these older toy-lovers account for nearly one in every three pounds spent on toys in the UK. "Toys are increasingly being recognised for their positive mental health benefits as they spark nostalgia and bring escapism from global turmoil into consumers' lives," said Melissa Symonds, UK toys director for Circana.
This year's top toy list includes a wide variety of playthings, from new interactive toys to classic family favourites. The list features the toys that are most likely to be requested from Santa, while including products that "suit everybody's budget". The price of the toys on the list ranges from £9.99 to £79.99.
Here is the full list, in alphabetical order.
Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set (Hasbro), £44.99
Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Playset (Moose), £59.99
Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster (Moose), £29.99
Disney Stitch (LEGO), £59.99
FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey (Just Play), £79.99
Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch Pufficorn Egg (Spin Master), £64.99
Hex Bots Wall Crawler Gecko (Spin Master), £29.99
Hot Wheels Ultra Shark Car Wash playset (Mattel UK), £59.99
Icons Tiny Plants (LEGO), £44.99
Kinetic Sand SquishMotion (Spin Master), £19.99
Little Live Pets My Walking Penguin – Waddles (Moose), £24.99
Littlest Pet Shop - Pet Shop Playset (Bandai UK), £39.99
Miniverse Make It Mini Potions Class (MGA), £49.99
Paw Patrol Rubble's Bark Yard Deluxe Bulldozer (Spin Master), £44.99
Pets Alive: Mama Duck & Baby Surprise (Zuru), £29.99
Real FX Disney Stitch Puppetronic (Wow Stuff), £69.99
Speed Champions McLaren Formula 1 Race Car (LEGO), £20.99
Sticki Rolls Sticki Book Pack (Character Options), £9.99
Unicorn Academy Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar (Spin Master), £35.99
UNO Show 'Em No Mercy (Mattel UK), £12.99
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Should Line of Duty return?
Talking Point Adrian Dunbar's hint about a series reboot has some critics worried
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
One great cookbook: 'The Zuni Café Cookbook' by Judy Rodgers
The Week Recommends A tome that teaches you to both recreate recipes and think like a cook
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Stephen Miller is '100% loyal' to Donald Trump
He is also the architect of Trump's mass-deportation plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Mulled white wine: a 'quirky' Christmas hit?
The Week Recommends Retailers are hoping to tempt shoppers with a 'lighter' version of the classic festive tipple
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
2024 Father's Day gift guide, for gardeners, photographers and more
The Week Recommends A present for every dad
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
9 great gifts for graduates
The Week Recommends A moment like this calls for the perfect present
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide
The Week Recommends A present for every mom
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The celebrity winners of 2023
Why everyone's talking about Girl power's still got it as Taylor Swift, Barbie and Britney all come out on top
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Christmas songs: where are the new hits?
Talking Point The internet, the music industry and a 'generational effect' make us return to the same old festive classics again and again
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week's 2023 holiday gift guide
The Week Recommends You'll want to check this list twice
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The 6 best Christmas horror movies
The Week Recommends These bloody good horror flicks put a dark spin on the holiday
By Brendan Morrow Published