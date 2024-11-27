Gingerbread Collins recipe
Blending spices and citrus, this recipe offers a festive twist on a classic cocktail
From Cawston Press, this Gingerbread Collins recipe is a perfect cocktail for the Christmas season. The rich raisin-y notes from the sherry marry agreeably with the spices and ginger, whilst the lemon juice gives the essential balancing acidity.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ shots of vodka
- 1 ½ shots of Pedro Ximénez sherry
- Cawston Press Ginger Beer
- 1 lemon
- 2 large pinches of ground ginger
- 1 large pinch of ground mixed spice
- 1 large pinch of ground cinnamon
- Slice of root ginger to garnish
Method:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Add the vodka, Pedro Ximénez sherry, juice of ½ a lemon and the ground spices to an ice-filled shaker and shake well.
- Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass
- Top with Cawston Press Ginger Beer and garnish with slices of lemon and root ginger. Serve with a straw.
- Tip: Serve with a gingerbread man on the side!
Sign up for The Week's food and drink newsletter here
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Democrats eye a new strategy after Trump victory
The Explainer Party insiders and outside analysts are looking for a way to recapture lost working-class support
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 27, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: November 27, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Band Aid 40: time to change the tune?
In the Spotlight Band Aid's massively popular 1984 hit raised around £8m for famine relief in Ethiopia and the charity has generated over £140m in total
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Christmas gifts for children: the top toys of the year
The Week Recommends The most sought-after kids' presents revealed
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Mulled white wine: a 'quirky' Christmas hit?
The Week Recommends Retailers are hoping to tempt shoppers with a 'lighter' version of the classic festive tipple
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
On the trail of India's wild lions at Sasan Gir National Park
The Week Recommends The sanctuary is a 'roaring' conservation success
By The Week UK Published
-
The celebrity winners of 2023
Why everyone's talking about Girl power's still got it as Taylor Swift, Barbie and Britney all come out on top
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Christmas songs: where are the new hits?
Talking Point The internet, the music industry and a 'generational effect' make us return to the same old festive classics again and again
By The Week UK Published
-
The 6 best Christmas horror movies
The Week Recommends These bloody good horror flicks put a dark spin on the holiday
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
Christmas recipe: Brussels sprouts and smashed pigs in blankets
The Week Recommends Tom Booton's festive side dish is cooked on the BBQ
By The Week UK Published