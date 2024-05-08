Recipe: Barbecued butter chicken burgers
Try this tandoori chicken burger with traditional masala sauce cooked on the barbecue
Tandoori chicken is a traditional Punjabi/Delhi dish made in a tandoor oven, typically made of clay. Most people do not, of course, have this kind of equipment in their kitchens. However, this recipe from Gymkhana Fine Foods, using sauces from the company's range, is cooked on a barbecue instead of in a tandoor, for a fresh take on butter chicken.
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts, halved
- 1 jar Classic Tandoori Marinade
- 1 red onion
- 3 medium tomatoes
- 1 butter lettuce
- 4 soft brioche buns
- 1 jar Butter Masala Sauce (for dipping)
- 1 jar Tandoori Onion Chutney
- Kebab Masala Seasoning (optional)
Method
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Start by marinating the chicken pieces. Use a whole jar of Classic Tandoori Marinade and let it rest for 30 minutes, ideally an hour if you have time.
- In the meantime, cut the red onion and tomatoes into slices. Wash and dry the lettuce.
- After marinating, grill the chicken on embers until nicely cooked and lightly charred.
- Lightly toast your brioche buns on the grill.
- Heat the Butter Masala Sauce in a saucepan on the stove or the grill.
- Spread 1 tbsp Tandoori Onion Chutney on both sides of each bun.
- Arrange 3 slices of tomato on the bottom half of each bun. Add the sliced onion and a couple of lettuce leaves. Top with the barbecued chicken and sprinkle with Kebab Masala Seasoning, and top with the remaining half of the bun.
- Pour the Butter Masala Sauce into a deep side dish, ready for dipping your burger into.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake: how real is the feud?
In the spotlight Beef between Californian rapper and Canadian hip-hop star goes 'nuclear' with diss tracks full of serious allegations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Eurovision 2024: how is politics playing out in Sweden?
Today's big question World's most popular song contest 'has always been politically charged' but 'this year perhaps more so than ever'
By The Week UK Published
-
'Trump's Tahoe tryst'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger celebrates 'unique collaboration'
The Week Recommends Martin Scorsese presents documentary tribute to the 'gorgeous, radical work' of the film-making duo
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
5 captivating books to read in May
the week recommends Brittney Griner tells her own story, a coming-of-middle-age novel and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Five top new women's watches
The Week Recommends From dancing diamonds to reconfigured classics, these models were recently revealed at Watches & Wonders Geneva 2024
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Best beach cafes around the UK
The Week Recommends Enjoy freshly cooked food within sight of the sea – whatever the weather
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
My Arbor: a unique treetop retreat in the Dolomite mountains
The Week Recommends Detox like a true European in the South Tyrol region of northernmost Italy
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in May, from 'Furiosa' to 'The Fall Guy'
The Week Recommends A low-fi A24 horror, a May-December romance inspired by Harry Styles and more
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in May, from 'Bridgerton' to 'Black Twitter: A People's History'
The Week Recommends The return of an HBO staple, a new series from the filmmaker behind 'Tiger King', and more
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Recipe: almond marmalade cake
The Week Recommends This syrupy cake can be toasted for brunch
By The Week UK Published