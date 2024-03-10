Recipe: pistachio, lemon and coriander seed cake
The unconventional coriander seeds 'make the flavours sing'
There's a danger that the words "coriander seed" in the name of a cake will make it sound off-puttingly quirky, said Eleanor Ford. But this cake is heavenly. Coriander seeds have a bright, almost citrusy aroma, and that's why they work so well in this oh-so-easy recipe: they really make the flavours sing. The cake gets even better the day after you make it, as the subtle flavours become a little more pronounced and the texture even squidgier.
Ingredients
For the cake
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 200g shelled pistachios
- 100g plain flour
- 175g unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 175g caster sugar 3 eggs, at room temperature
- 150g natural yoghurt
- 1tsp baking powder
- ¾tsp fine sea salt finely grated zest of
- 2 lemons
- 2 tbsp coriander seeds, ground
For the icing:
- 150g icing sugar
- 25ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice
Method
- Grease and line a 20cm (8 inch) cake tin.
- Heat the oven to 160°C/140°C fan (315°F).
- In a food processor, grind the pistachios with the flour to a slightly sandy powder. Tip out and set to one side.
- Put the butter and sugar in the food processor and whiz to a paste. Add all the remaining ingredients, including the pistachio flour, and whiz again.
- Scrape the batter into the tin and rap on the work surface a few times to level.
- Bake for up to an hour, until the top is golden and springy and a skewer in the middle comes out clean. Leave in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a rack to cool completely before icing.
- For the icing, mix the icing sugar and lemon juice to make a slick of glossy white. Pile into the middle of the cake and encourage it to ooze languidly towards the edges. This cake keeps well in a tin for a few days and the flavour only gets better, but the icing looks at its sleekest when fresh.
- Alternatives: instead of the coriander seeds, you can use the ground seeds of 8 green cardamom pods. You can also add a splash of rose water to the icing, if you like.
Taken from A Whisper of Cardamom: Sweetly spiced recipes to fall in love with by Eleanor Ford, published by Murdoch Books at £26. Photography by Ola O. Smit. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £20.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.