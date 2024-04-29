Spectacular summer dining experiences for 2024

Savour a long, sunny evening eating in the open air, with our menu of summer dining experiences.

Feast over Flame, Marlow

Feast over Flame is held at a secret location, accessed by boat from the riverside Georgian market town of Marlow. Once at your destination, festoon lights and music lead the way to your table, and your own Big Green Egg barbecue. Following a welcome drink, you'll sample five courses, all cooked at the table, rounded off by s'mores and hot chocolate.

Family groups can enjoy a lunch on Saturdays, while the grown-ups are catered for with adults-only dinners on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, ending with music and dancing into the night.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

3 May to 1 June. Feast over Flame, Marlow, Buckinghamshire; feast-events.com

Wild Feasts, Oxmoor Farm

Returning for their third year, Wild Feasts is a chance for the next generation of chefs to showcase their skills against the rural landscape of the Chilterns. A celebration of community, sustainability, and the art of cooking, these dining events aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the land and its produce. The culinary line-up this year features: award-winning chef and food educator Amber Francis; Eleanor Henson, head chef of Skye Gyngell's Spring; Caribbean concept chef Michelle Trusselle, chef and food writer duo Sophie Godwin & Adam Bush, and Tom Cenci, the chef and owner of London's Nessa restaurant.

4 May to 25 August. Oxmoor Farm, Great Hampden, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire HP16 9RD; oxmoorfarm.co.uk

Feast on Cloud 9, The Grove

The Grove is a five-star hotel only 18 miles from London that's home to a luxurious spa, a championship golf course and four restaurants. For the Feast on Cloud 9 experience, choose from a champagne afternoon tea or a nine-course evening tasting menu with an optional wine-pairing flight.

Both options are served to you at your seat in the basket of a hot-air balloon beside The Grove's ornamental canal, with views across the 300-acre estate. The balloons remain on the ground, but your spirits are sure to soar with a welcome drink and canapés, followed by a menu inspired by summer adventures, including seaside trips, fairground rides, and sunflower fields.

25 May to 1 September. The Grove, Chandler's Cross, Hertfordshire WD3 4TG; thegrove.co.uk

Intimate Farm Suppers, Heckfield Place

Heckfield Place is a Georgian family home and a working organic farm. This year, it's celebrating 100 years of biodynamic farming with three farm suppers. Each of the suppers has a theme – time of soft fruits, time of abundance, and time for harvest – and will be set in picturesque locations across the Market Garden, Home Farm and estate.

Gathered around a long communal table set with seasonal flowers, fruit and vegetables from Heckfield, guests will feast on a sharing menu made with the very best of summer ingredients from Home Farm, overseen by its acclaimed culinary director, Skye Gyngell.

27 July, 17 August, 22 September. Heckfield Place, Hook, Hampshire RG27 0LD; heckfieldplace.com

Woodfired Canteen, Home Farm

Head to Hertfordshire for this year's Woodfired Canteen, an "utterly joyous" outdoor dining experience on the 150-acre Aldenham Estate in Elstree, set amid enchanting meadows and fairy-lit woodlands. Sitting at banqueting tables under giant atmospheric tipi tents with views over the meadow, you'll enjoy a welcome drink, light nibbles and a three-course meal.

The Canteen, founded by chef Ben Quinn, will be welcoming a roster of top-flight chefs for summer shifts. Adriana Cavita, of the eponymous London restaurant, will create a Mexican-inspired wild banquet on 25 September, while on 26 September Josh Katz – owner of renowned London spots Berber & Q, Shawarma Bar and Carmel – will share his signature bold flavours. And closing the season, on 27 September, social media sensation DJ BBQ promises a "culinary experience like no other", blending food, fun and energy.

25-27 September. Home Farm, Aldenham Estate, Elstree, Hertfordshire WD6 3AZ; athomefarm.live

Yoxman, Wilderness Reserve, Suffolk

The ultimate treat for foodies, Yoxman is a three-night extravaganza in the Suffolk countryside offering "the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the world's most respected Michelin-starred chefs", said Citizen Femme.

The feasting kicks off on Friday with James Knappett of Fitzrovia's Kitchen Table overseeing a three-course banquet at the 15th-century Chapel Barn, before Bibendum's Claude Bosi takes the reins for a gala dinner at Sibton Park Orangery on Saturday. Finally, celebrated Spanish chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho will wow guests with a woodland fire feast over the coals on Sunday.

In between, guests can enjoy "wild swimming with Breathpod, ranger activities and outdoor pursuits, masterclasses with Illy coffee and chef Q&As", before spending the night resting up in their choice of en-suite bedrooms or exclusive-use cottages.

17-20 May. Wilderness Reserve, Saxmundham, Suffolk; yoxman.com; for bookings