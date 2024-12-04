8 bars for winter drinking of all types

The season's picks include top-tier tiki, a dive with a stellar lobster roll and a minimalist cocktail bar

overhead shot of an orange cocktail being strained into a cocktail glass
(Image credit: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

Winter drinks can mean all kinds to all kinds of folks. It might be a hearty warm rum punch in the spirit of the holidays; it might connote a simple, booze-centric tumbler that takes the sharpness off all those loaded family interactions. Find your next need with this sprawling road map.

Stoa, San Francisco

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸