5 helpful items to have at the ready when the power goes out

Be prepared so you can stay plugged in

Photo collage of power banks and a rechargeable lightbulb on a dark background
Power outages are a near-inevitability. These products take the (dark) edge off
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Don't get caught in the dark. If the electricity goes out, there are ways to keep the lights on, phones charged and even a small refrigerator running without a generator. In addition to emergency staples like flashlights and batteries, you will want to keep these easy-to-use supplies close at hand.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸