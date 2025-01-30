5 helpful items to have at the ready when the power goes out

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Don't get caught in the dark. If the electricity goes out, there are ways to keep the lights on, phones charged and even a small refrigerator running without a generator. In addition to emergency staples like flashlights and batteries, you will want to keep these easy-to-use supplies close at hand.

Blavor solar charger power bank

This power bank can slip easily in your pocket (Image credit: Blavor)

Lightweight but still "packed full of handy features," this multi-faceted power bank "ticks all of the boxes," Travel and Leisure said. It has a built-in battery to "charge your phone and other 5-volt devices in a pinch," wireless charging capability that "makes it a cinch" to power up smartwatches and earbuds, dual LED lights, a small compass and a carabiner clip. Available in five colors, including classic black and bright blue. ($23, Amazon)

EcoFlow River 2 Pro portable power station

Charge everything from a phone to a mini-fridge with this power station (Image credit: EcoFlow)

When you need to charge multiple substantial items, turn to a portable power station like the EcoFlow River 2. At 17 pounds, it is "light enough for the average adult to lift and carry safely," Wirecutter said, while still being "suitable for keeping most devices, such as a laptop, a CPAP machine or even a small refrigerator" running for hours. It has 11 outlets and an "easy-to-read" screen so you can keep tabs on how much reserve power you have left. ($400, Amazon)

Midland ER210 emergency crank weather radio

Hand crank radios mean you never miss an emergency weather announcement (Image credit: Midland)

If your power goes poof because of extreme weather or fires, you will want to keep up with the news and any warnings being issued. The compact Midland ER210 emergency radio runs for 32 hours when fully charged and boasts "reliable reception" and a "loud alert system" to deliver National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) messages, Popular Mechanics said. Recharge it using the hand crank or built-in solar panels and feel free to bring it outside with you even in blustery conditions. Because the radio has "high levels of weather resistance and durability." ($50, Amazon)

Nebo blackout backup LED emergency bulb

Nebo's rechargeable light works when the power is on and off (Image credit: Nebo)

The Nebo blackout backup LED emergency bulb has a wonderful double life: It works as a traditional light source, but its rechargeable battery allows it to stay on when the power shuts off. This is a perfect "set-it and forget-it" emergency item, Wirecutter said. For light on the go, unscrew the bulb and twist on its "power cap," which is "essentially a dummy light socket with a hook attached" so you can hang it or carry it around like a flashlight. On backup mode, the bulb provides low light for up to 12 hours. ($12, Amazon)

Zafferano Poldina Pro cordless LED table lamp

Stay illuminated inside or outside with this chic rechargeable lamp (Image credit: Zafferano)

This is a stylish table lamp by day, portable light source by blackout. Because the Poldina Pro "casts light both upward and down," it "illuminates" surroundings with a "pleasant, diffused glow," Epicurious said. It is especially handy at night, when you can use it for reading or lighting up a board game, and cycles through three color settings, including a "very rich, very warm yellow" akin to candlelight. On a full charge, the lamp will stay lit for about nine hours. (Starting at $150, Amazon)