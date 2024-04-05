5 movies to watch in April, from 'Civil War' to 'Monkey Man'

This month's movie releases offer quite the meal: a heaping plate of violence, a side dish of politics and some unconventional romance for dessert. April also includes an actor's directorial debut that packs a literal punch, a second Civil War that springs to life onscreen and a Sasquatch family who faces trials and tribulations.

'Monkey Man' (April 5)

Actor Dev Patel is best-known for starring in the feel-good flick "Slumdog Millionaire," which swept the 2008 Oscars. But fans of the cult British series "Skins" may remember him better as a scrawny and talented teen. Patel is all grown-up now and making his directorial debut with "Monkey Man," a gory, kinetic revenge thriller in which he also stars. The film is about a young man who is hunting a group of corrupt officials responsible for his mother's death, then inadvertently becomes a savior of his city's poor and powerless.

Some actors-turned-directors strike gold ; others strike out . If early reviews are any indication, Patel is the former. "Monkey Man" promises a "John Wick"-style hero's journey "embroidered with mythical folk traditions and laced with a stark commentary on India's corrupt cops and seedy super-rich," said Time Out .

'Girls State' (April 5)

What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? "Girls State" is the female-focused follow-up to "Boys State," both directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss. Both movies trailed a large group of teens as they elect and run a mock state government. "Boys State" was set in Texas, and the sequel provides an inside look at the American Legion's program for high school girls in Missouri. The documentaries "share similar sensibilities," said The Guardian , but they are markedly different. "The dynamics of womanhood in politics — of getting people to believe you, of leadership, of conviction — are more steep and delicate than for the boys."

At the center of the doc are seven young protagonists from varying points on the political spectrum, all attempting to build a government from scratch. These girls do not consider the endeavor a cutesy lark, and they are not "earnest or naive," said Variety Instead, they care deeply about climate change, gun violence and a woman's right to choose.

'Civil War' (April 12)

Director Alex Garland recently threatened his retirement from directing after completion of his fourth film, "Civil War." That would be a shame, as Garland is responsible for directing (and writing) several sci-fi marvels, including "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation." His new movie looks to be another psychologically rigorous stunner, this time set in a dystopian future bearing a strong resemblance to a mangled present day. The U.S. is locked in a second Civil War, with the American government battling a separatist "Western Alliance" consisting of militias led by Texas and California. Yes, Texas and Cali are allies.

The movie zeroes in on a team of journalists, led by photographer Lee (Kirsten Dunst), on a joint mission to cover both the dictatorship government and its opposing extremists. What emerges is less of a war movie and more of a "thought experiment about journalistic ethics," said critic Matt Zoller Seitz at RogerEbert.com , as "Civil War" begs the question: "Is the storyteller's highest obligation to tell what happened or choose a side?"

'Sasquatch Sunset' (April 19)

There is no better promotion for this surreal comedy than the official plot synopsis: "In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches — possibly the last of their enigmatic kind — embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year." Directed by brothers David and Nathan Zellner, "Sasquatch Sunset" stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg in full Sasquatch costume. According to a Sundance interview for Collider , both filmmakers also went method and dressed as Sasquatches while directing the movie.

The film has no dialogue or narrative voiceover, only grunting, feces flinging and enthusiastic mating. "It feels at times more like a hallucination than a film that could actually exist," said Mashable , adding that "David Attenborough would blush at the animalistic nature" of these beasts.

'Challengers' (April 26)

"Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino is back for another lusty summer romance. "Challengers" stars the eminently likable Zendaya as a former tennis prodigy forced to retire after a career-ending injury. To fill the time, she begins coaching her tennis-playing husband, turning him into a champion — until the training gets complicated when he faces off against another pro, a man who is both his former best friend and her former lover. To which athlete will she pledge allegiance?

Very little is known about the script, but this sports drama has a lot of buzz, thanks to both the star power of Zendaya and a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who won an Oscar for their work on "The Social Network").