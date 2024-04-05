5 movies to watch in April, from 'Civil War' to 'Monkey Man'

Violence, politics and Sasquatches?

Kirsten Dunst (in costume as Lee) in the film 'Civil War' (directed by Alex Garland)
Kirsten Dunst stars as a journalist in the dystopian future of Alex Garland's 'Civil War'
(Image credit: Murray Close / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
published

This month's movie releases offer quite the meal: a heaping plate of violence, a side dish of politics and some unconventional romance for dessert. April also includes an actor's directorial debut that packs a literal punch, a second Civil War that springs to life onscreen and a Sasquatch family who faces trials and tribulations. 

'Monkey Man' (April 5)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Movies Slumdog Millionaire
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us