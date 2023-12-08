Christmas 2023: best presents for younger children
Gifts for kids include a Lego London bus, Gigi the Giraffe and micro scooter
- Lego Creator London Bus V29
- Areaware Cubebot
- Good Vibes Rainbow Swim Goggles
- Ooly UnMistakeAbles Erasable Pencils
- Neochrome Sprite Micro Scooter
- Biggies Inflatable Dog Plush
- Cat-Astrophe
- Hippychick Vilac Balloon Powered Boat
- Jiggly Pets Gigi the Giraffe
- Frog toothbrush holder
Lego Creator London Bus V29
Exclusive to Hamleys, this mini double-decker London bus is perfect for little builders. Age 7+, £14; hamleys.com
Areaware Cubebot
Inspired by Japanese Kumiki puzzles, the beechwood Cubebot can assume numerous poses. Age 3+, from £12; connox.co.uk
Good Vibes Rainbow Swim Goggles
These fun goggles are decorated with rhinestones, and have a rainbow silicone adjuster at the back. Age 6+, £20; bling2o.co.uk
Ooly UnMistakeAbles Erasable Pencils
Non-toxic, these quality, coloured pencils can be rubbed out using the eraser on the end. Age 3+, £11; kidly.co.uk
Neochrome Sprite Micro Scooter
This has LED lights in the wheels, which work by induction energy when it's in use. Age 5+, £135; micro-scooters.co.uk
Biggies Inflatable Dog Plush
A rival to Squishmallows, Biggies come with a hand pump to inflate them to up to 10 x their original size. Age 5+, £20; argos.co.uk
Cat-Astrophe
Take it in turn to stack the cats as high as possible in this Jenga-like game, which is trickier than it looks. Age 3+, £10; firebox.com
Hippychick Vilac Balloon Powered Boat
A simple toy for the bath or pond, the boat whizzes around, powered by balloon air. Age 4+, £7.50; jarrolds.co.uk
Jiggly Pets Gigi the Giraffe
A musical dancing giraffe with stretchy hair. Age 4+, £23; toystreet.co.uk
Frog toothbrush holder
Make brushing teeth fun with this handy frog, which sticks to walls and mirrors with a suction cup. Age 3+, £7; urbanoutfitters.com
