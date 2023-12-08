Christmas 2023: best presents for younger children

Gifts for kids include a Lego London bus, Gigi the Giraffe and micro scooter

By The Week UK
published

Lego Creator London Bus V29

Lego Creator London Bus V29

Exclusive to Hamleys, this mini double-decker London bus is perfect for little builders. Age 7+, £14; hamleys.com

Areaware Cubebot

Areaware Cubebot

Inspired by Japanese Kumiki puzzles, the beechwood Cubebot can assume numerous poses. Age 3+, from £12; connox.co.uk



Good Vibes Rainbow Swim Goggles

Good Vibes Rainbow Swim Goggles

These fun goggles are decorated with rhinestones, and have a rainbow silicone adjuster at the back. Age 6+, £20; bling2o.co.uk

Ooly UnMistakeAbles Erasable Pencils

Ooly UnMistakeAbles Erasable Pencils

Non-toxic, these quality, coloured pencils can be rubbed out using the eraser on the end. Age 3+, £11; kidly.co.uk

Neochrome Sprite Micro Scooter

Neochrome Sprite Micro Scooter

This has LED lights in the wheels, which work by induction energy when it's in use. Age 5+, £135; micro-scooters.co.uk

Biggies Inflatable Dog Plush

Biggies Inflatable Dog Plush

A rival to Squishmallows, Biggies come with a hand pump to inflate them to up to 10 x their original size. Age 5+, £20; argos.co.uk

Cat-Astrophe

Cat-Astrophe

Take it in turn to stack the cats as high as possible in this Jenga-like game, which is trickier than it looks. Age 3+, £10; firebox.com

Hippychick Vilac Balloon Powered Boat

Hippychick Vilac Balloon Powered Boat

A simple toy for the bath or pond, the boat whizzes around, powered by balloon air. Age 4+, £7.50; jarrolds.co.uk

Jiggly Pets Gigi the Giraffe

Jiggly Pets Gigi the Giraffe

A musical dancing giraffe with stretchy hair. Age 4+, £23; toystreet.co.uk

Frog toothbrush holder

Frog toothbrush holder

Make brushing teeth fun with this handy frog, which sticks to walls and mirrors with a suction cup. Age 3+, £7; urbanoutfitters.com

