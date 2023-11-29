Christmas 2023: best decorations to buy

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

Hide & Seek Textiles luxury personalised fabric advent calendar

(Image credit: notonthehighstreet.com)

If you baulk at mass-market chocolate/gift advent calendars , this could be the compromise. £120; notonthehighstreet.com

Sapin candle

(Image credit: diptyqueparis.com)

Scented with pine, resin and cedar, this candle will burn for around 50 hours. £67; diptyqueparis.com

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Royal Fairytale Jewelled Crown bauble

(Image credit: johnlewis.com)

Ideal for Coronation year, this bauble has sold out online but is available in stores. £8; johnlewis.com

Sarah Becvar Design festive linen napkin

(Image credit: sarahbecvardesign.com)

These discreetly festive napkins measure 36cm sq and come with embroidered fir, holly, robin and Christmas tree designs. £16; sarahbecvardesign.com

Velvet Linen Enchanted 'Forever Christmas' crackers (set of 4)

(Image credit: velvetlinen.co.uk)

These reusable crackers have a snap pull for first use. You fill them yourself. £110; velvetlinen.co.uk

Doing Goods cotton boot

(Image credit: doing-goods.com)

A modest handmade boot to leave out for Father Christmas. £25; doing-goods.com

Felt Dove tree topper

(Image credit: nationaltrust.org.uk)

This Fairtrade tree topper is needle felted by women in the Himalayas. £7; shop.nationaltrust.org.uk

Reversible present sack

(Image credit: emmabridgewater.co.uk)

Made from 100% cotton, this reversible sack measures a generous 50cm by 70cm. £34; emmabridgewater.co.uk

Napkin rings

(Image credit: jesswheeler.com)

British designer Jess Wheeler's brass napkin rings come in alchemilla, mistletoe or ivy. From £20; jesswheeler.com

Green holly matches

(Image credit: nancyandbetty.com)

A pretty 11cm x 11cm box of 120 green-tipped matches. £7.50; nancyandbetty.com

Little Lulubel rainbow forest honeycomb decorations

These old-fashioned tissue-paper trees pop open and are secured by two paperclips. To add a bit of sparkle, their stars are covered with plant-based eco glitter. Each pack of ten comes in a mix of two sizes and a variety of colours. £23; littlelulubel.com

Bloom & Wild letterbox trees

Bloom & Wild sells a collection of dinky rooted trees that can be replanted after Christmas, for use again next year. Sent through the post, they come in a pop-up pot, and with their own mini decorations, including lights and baubles. From £35; bloomandwild.com

Biscuiteers Christmas tree decorations luxe biscuit tin

(Image credit: Biscuiteers)

Biscuiteers is selling 12 hand-iced gingerbread biscuit baubles in a festive tin. The biscuits come with ribbons for hanging. £48; biscuiteers.com

Felt So Good felt multi-lightbulb garland