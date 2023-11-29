Christmas 2023: best decorations to buy
Featuring everything from reversible present sacks to dinky replantable trees
- Fabric advent calendar
- Sapin candle
- Crown bauble
- Festive linen napkin
- 'Forever Christmas' crackers
- Doing Goods cotton boot
- Felt Dove tree topper
- Reversible present sack
- Napkin rings
- Green holly matches
- Forest honeycomb decorations
- Letterbox trees
- Tree decorations luxe biscuit tin
- Felt multi-lightbulb garland
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.
Hide & Seek Textiles luxury personalised fabric advent calendar
If you baulk at mass-market chocolate/gift advent calendars, this could be the compromise. £120; notonthehighstreet.com
Sapin candle
Scented with pine, resin and cedar, this candle will burn for around 50 hours. £67; diptyqueparis.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Royal Fairytale Jewelled Crown bauble
Ideal for Coronation year, this bauble has sold out online but is available in stores. £8; johnlewis.com
Sarah Becvar Design festive linen napkin
These discreetly festive napkins measure 36cm sq and come with embroidered fir, holly, robin and Christmas tree designs. £16; sarahbecvardesign.com
Velvet Linen Enchanted 'Forever Christmas' crackers (set of 4)
These reusable crackers have a snap pull for first use. You fill them yourself. £110; velvetlinen.co.uk
Doing Goods cotton boot
A modest handmade boot to leave out for Father Christmas. £25; doing-goods.com
Felt Dove tree topper
This Fairtrade tree topper is needle felted by women in the Himalayas. £7; shop.nationaltrust.org.uk
Reversible present sack
Made from 100% cotton, this reversible sack measures a generous 50cm by 70cm. £34; emmabridgewater.co.uk
Napkin rings
British designer Jess Wheeler's brass napkin rings come in alchemilla, mistletoe or ivy. From £20; jesswheeler.com
Green holly matches
A pretty 11cm x 11cm box of 120 green-tipped matches. £7.50; nancyandbetty.com
Little Lulubel rainbow forest honeycomb decorations
These old-fashioned tissue-paper trees pop open and are secured by two paperclips. To add a bit of sparkle, their stars are covered with plant-based eco glitter. Each pack of ten comes in a mix of two sizes and a variety of colours. £23; littlelulubel.com
Bloom & Wild letterbox trees
Bloom & Wild sells a collection of dinky rooted trees that can be replanted after Christmas, for use again next year. Sent through the post, they come in a pop-up pot, and with their own mini decorations, including lights and baubles. From £35; bloomandwild.com
Biscuiteers Christmas tree decorations luxe biscuit tin
Biscuiteers is selling 12 hand-iced gingerbread biscuit baubles in a festive tin. The biscuits come with ribbons for hanging. £48; biscuiteers.com
Felt So Good felt multi-lightbulb garland
Handmade in Nepal, this pretty felt garland is 100% wool, and comes on a two-metre-long rattan string. £23.95; feltsogood.co.uk
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.