Properties of the week: delightful 18th century houses

Kent: Barming Place, Barming

(Image credit: Inigo)

A magnificent Grade II* Georgian house set in approx. 1.5 acres of gardens. Built in 1768, it boasts a striking red-brick facade and plenty of period features, including a stone balustrade and elegant stone detailing, as well as a roof terrace with views over the Kent Weald. 7 beds (1 with terrace), 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, office, workshop, swimming pool, sauna, garden, parking. £2.35 million; Inigo.

Yorkshire: The Old Brook House, Bellerby

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A fine Grade II country house built in 1732, which sits close to the Yorkshire Dales National Park. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, workshop, garages. £995,000; Strutt & Parker.

Gloucestershire: Dover House, Painswick

(Image credit: Inigo)

Handsome Grade II* house built in 1720, with atmospheric period interiors featuring intricate rococo scrollwork. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £1.1 million; Inigo.

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Cumbria: Fiddleback Farm, West Woodside

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This remarkable circular Grade II* farmhouse is nestled in just over 8.5 acres of mature gardens. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 3 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. £750,000; Finest Properties.

Salisbury: Ark Farm, Old Wardour

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A charming Grade II house in an idyllic rural setting within the historic grounds of Old Wardour Castle. Set on a lake with views of the old and new castle. 7 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, 3-bed self- contained annexe, studio, garage, garden. £2.4 million; Strutt & Parker.

Norfolk: The Tasburgh Hall Estate, Tasburgh

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A superb country estate with a neo-Jacobean manor dating back to the 18th century. 7 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4-bed guest/leisure wing, 2-bed gatehouse, fishing lake, tennis court, garden, parking. £2.75 million; Sowerbys.

Nottinghamshire: Papplewick Hall, Papplewick

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This Grade I Georgian house has an impressively ornate interior and a cantilevered staircase. 8 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4 cottages with a further 11 bedrooms (let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies), tennis court, paddocks, gardens of approx. 10.47 acres, parking. £2.5 million; Strutt & Parker.

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Carmarthenshire: Pant y Ffynnon, Llanfynydd

(Image credit: Inigo)

A charming country house built c.1796, and set in approx. 12.5 acres surrounded by verdant rolling hills. 4 beds, 2 baths (1 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £815,000; Inigo.