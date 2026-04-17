Properties of the week: delightful 18th century houses
Featuring homes in Kent, Yorkshire and Salisbury
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Kent: Barming Place, Barming
A magnificent Grade II* Georgian house set in approx. 1.5 acres of gardens. Built in 1768, it boasts a striking red-brick facade and plenty of period features, including a stone balustrade and elegant stone detailing, as well as a roof terrace with views over the Kent Weald. 7 beds (1 with terrace), 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, office, workshop, swimming pool, sauna, garden, parking. £2.35 million; Inigo.
Yorkshire: The Old Brook House, Bellerby
A fine Grade II country house built in 1732, which sits close to the Yorkshire Dales National Park. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, workshop, garages. £995,000; Strutt & Parker.
Gloucestershire: Dover House, Painswick
Handsome Grade II* house built in 1720, with atmospheric period interiors featuring intricate rococo scrollwork. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £1.1 million; Inigo.Article continues below
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Cumbria: Fiddleback Farm, West Woodside
This remarkable circular Grade II* farmhouse is nestled in just over 8.5 acres of mature gardens. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 3 receps, garden, outbuilding, parking. £750,000; Finest Properties.
Salisbury: Ark Farm, Old Wardour
A charming Grade II house in an idyllic rural setting within the historic grounds of Old Wardour Castle. Set on a lake with views of the old and new castle. 7 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, 3-bed self- contained annexe, studio, garage, garden. £2.4 million; Strutt & Parker.
Norfolk: The Tasburgh Hall Estate, Tasburgh
A superb country estate with a neo-Jacobean manor dating back to the 18th century. 7 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4-bed guest/leisure wing, 2-bed gatehouse, fishing lake, tennis court, garden, parking. £2.75 million; Sowerbys.
Nottinghamshire: Papplewick Hall, Papplewick
This Grade I Georgian house has an impressively ornate interior and a cantilevered staircase. 8 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4 cottages with a further 11 bedrooms (let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies), tennis court, paddocks, gardens of approx. 10.47 acres, parking. £2.5 million; Strutt & Parker.
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Carmarthenshire: Pant y Ffynnon, Llanfynydd
A charming country house built c.1796, and set in approx. 12.5 acres surrounded by verdant rolling hills. 4 beds, 2 baths (1 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £815,000; Inigo.