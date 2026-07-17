Properties of the week: dreamy coastal homes

Featuring homes in Cornwall, Isle of Wight and Hampshire

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Fife, The Granary, Leven
(Image credit: Rettie)

Isle of Wight: Bodwen Court, Wootton Bridge

Isle of Wight, Bodwen Court, Wootton Bridge

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

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