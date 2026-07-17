Properties of the week: dreamy coastal homes

Isle of Wight: Bodwen Court, Wootton Bridge

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

The western wing of an impressive coastal house. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £1.15 million; Spence Willard.

Devon: Sunnydale, Beesands

(Image credit: Stags)

Charming house some 200 yards from the water’s edge. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden. £600,000; Stags.

East Sussex: Tawny Pipit, Pett Level

(Image credit: Phillips & Stubbs)

Handsome modern house in a magical setting by the beach and Pett Level Preservation Trust land. Redesigned from an earlier structure by the wildlife and landscape artist Annie Soudain and her husband John. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, studio, garden, parking. £1.195 million; Phillips & Stubbs.

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Cornwall: Trenant Point Cottage, Looe

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A unique waterside gem overlooking the Looe Estuary, accessible by boat. Surrounded by nature, the house has a 17th century stone jetty and long water frontage. 3 beds, attic room, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, sun room, outbuildings, garden. £1.5 million; Knight Frank.

Pembrokeshire: St Catherine’s House, Tenby

(Image credit: Country Living)

A magnificent Grade II* house built between 1843 and 1846. The property boasts panoramic sea views and steps down to the golden sands of Castle Beach. The lower level is a flexible space that could be used as secondary or letting accommodation. 8 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.5 million; Country Living.

Isle of Wight: St Winifreds, Totland Bay

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An imposing property with mock‑Tudor cladding next to one of the island’s finest beaches, with magnificent views over the Western Approaches to The Solent and Christchurch Bay. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, cinema, garden, parking. £1.775 million; Knight Frank.

Fife: The Granary, Leven

(Image credit: Rettie)

A penthouse flat occupying the entire top floor of The Granary at Elie Harbour, with uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth. 4 beds, 3 baths, openplan kitchen/living/dining room, snug, parking. OIEO £1.295 million; Rettie.

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Hampshire: Netley Castle, Southampton

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A duplex penthouse in a spectacular Grade II* castle on Southampton Water, with use of the castle’s Victorian Great Hall. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terraces, communal garden, parking. £1.25 million;