Properties of the week: elegant Georgian residences
Featuring a country house in Norfolk and a farmhouse in Yorkshire
- Norfolk: Loddon Hall, Hales Green
- Dorset: The Old Stables, Blandford Forum
- East Sussex: Broad Street Green, Hooe
- Gloucestershire: John Dower House, Cheltenham
- Bristol: Welford House, Keynsham
- Yorkshire: York Road, Sutton-on-the-Forest
- Gloucestershire: Hyde House, Chalford
- Dorset: The Old Bakery, Milton Abbas
Norfolk: Loddon Hall, Hales Green
A Grade II building featured in Pevsner. Main suite, 7 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, 3-bed self-contained cottage, 1-bed cottage, garden. £2.35m; Strutt & Parker (01603-883607)
Dorset: The Old Stables, Blandford Forum
A mews house converted from a Georgian stable block, in a secluded parkland setting with views over the Stour Valley. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, garage. £545,000; Jackson-Stops (01258-423002)
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
East Sussex: Broad Street Green, Hooe
Grade II country residence set in 2 acres. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/diner, 3 receps, 2-bed cottage. £1.75m; Knight Frank (01892-772942)
Gloucestershire: John Dower House, Cheltenham
A flat in a Grade II former police station built in 1812. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £415,000; Lifestory Group (01242-292950)
Bristol: Welford House, Keynsham
This former pickle factory in a historic market town retains many period features, including sash windows, picture rails and fireplaces. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden. £995,000; Hamptons (01173-691316)
Yorkshire: York Road, Sutton-on-the-Forest
A delightful Grade II Georgian farmhouse with many period features. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, summer house, garden, parking. £950,000; Carter Jonas (01904-937740)
Gloucestershire: Hyde House, Chalford
The west wing of an elegant Grade II building. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, cellars, garden, garage, parking. £1.2m; Knight Frank (01285-882006)
Dorset: The Old Bakery, Milton Abbas
A charming property built as part of a project helmed by Capability Brown and Sir William Chambers. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, gym, garden. £975,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)
