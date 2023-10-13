Properties of the week: elegant Georgian residences

Featuring a country house in Norfolk and a farmhouse in Yorkshire

By The Week Staff
published

Norfolk: Loddon Hall, Hales Green

Loddon Hall, Hales Green, Norfolk

A Grade II building featured in Pevsner. Main suite, 7 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, 3-bed self-contained cottage, 1-bed cottage, garden. £2.35m; Strutt & Parker (01603-883607)

Dorset: The Old Stables, Blandford Forum

The Old Stables, Blandford Forum, Dorset

A mews house converted from a Georgian stable block, in a secluded parkland setting with views over the Stour Valley. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, garage. £545,000; Jackson-Stops (01258-423002)

East Sussex: Broad Street Green, Hooe

Broad Street Green, Hooe, East Sussex

Grade II country residence set in 2 acres. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/diner, 3 receps, 2-bed cottage. £1.75m; Knight Frank (01892-772942)

Gloucestershire: John Dower House, Cheltenham

John Dower House, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

A flat in a Grade II former police station built in 1812. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £415,000; Lifestory Group (01242-292950)

Bristol: Welford House, Keynsham

Welford House, Keynsham, Bristol

This former pickle factory in a historic market town retains many period features, including sash windows, picture rails and fireplaces. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden. £995,000; Hamptons (01173-691316)

Yorkshire: York Road, Sutton-on-the-Forest

York Road, Sutton-on-the-Forest, Yorkshire

A delightful Grade II Georgian farmhouse with many period features. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, summer house, garden, parking. £950,000; Carter Jonas (01904-937740)

Gloucestershire: Hyde House, Chalford

Hyde House, Chalford, Gloucestershire

The west wing of an elegant Grade II building. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, cellars, garden, garage, parking. £1.2m; Knight Frank (01285-882006)

Dorset: The Old Bakery, Milton Abbas

The Old Bakery, Milton Abbas, Dorset

A charming property built as part of a project helmed by Capability Brown and Sir William Chambers. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, gym, garden. £975,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)

