Properties of the week: fabulous farmhouses

Featuring homes in Lincolnshire, Devon and Wiltshire

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Bedfordshire, North End, Bletsoe
(Image credit: Fitzjohn Estates)

Wiltshire: Upper Minety, Malmesbury

Wiltshire, Upper Minety, Malmesbury.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

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