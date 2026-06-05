Properties of the week: fabulous farmhouses
Featuring homes in Lincolnshire, Devon and Wiltshire
Wiltshire: Upper Minety, Malmesbury
This charming period Cotswold build offers long views over the surrounding countryside. The property comprises approx. 38 acres, with 2 paddocks and land laid to permanent pasture. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, outbuildings, stables, garden, parking. £1.75 million; Knight Frank.
Devon: Higher Collaton, Blackawton
An elegant Georgian property with just under 10 acres of pasture. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 2-bed barn, 1-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.5 million; Marchand Petit.
Bedfordshire: North End, Bletsoe
Grade II thatched farmhouse with a wealth of period features. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1 million; Fitzjohn Estates.
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Lincolnshire: The Old Farmhouse, Fulbeck
A glorious Grade II property set in mature gardens and situated in the heart of one of Lincolnshire’s most attractive villages. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £750,000; Mount & Minster.
Hertfordshire: New Hall Farmhouse, Wareside
A pretty period farmhouse with 15th-century origins and later extensions. The property is set in approx. 2.4 acres of mature south-facing gardens and enjoys far-reaching views across the neighbouring countryside. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, summer house, detached 1-bed annexe, outbuilding, garden, parking. £2 million; Hamptons.
Pembrokeshire: Llanddinog Farmhouse, Llanddinog
This stunning, newly renovated holding is set in approx. 3.6 acres close to the coastal communities of St Davids and Solva. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, 1 letting cottage with 1 bed, 2 letting cottages with 3 beds, 1-bed lodge, garden, paddocks, outbuilding, parking. £1.5 million; Country Living.
Cumbria: Foldgate Farmhouse, Corney
A handsome house in the Lake District National Park, with views to the Isle of Man. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, garden, parking. £585,000; Davidson & Robertson.
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Scottish Borders: Sunwick Farmhouse, Berwick-upon-Tweed
A traditional 18th-century building in a charming countryside setting with views of the Cheviot Hills. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £485,000; Galbraith.