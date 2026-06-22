6 phenomenal homes with a roof deck

New York City

(Image credit: Yale Wagner)

In the heart of SoHo, this four-bedroom penthouse tops an 1891 building and includes a roughly 1,600-square-foot roof deck with mature plants, irrigation, and a wisteria-clad pergola over a seating area with a built-in sofa.

(Image credit: Yale Wagner)

The home features wide-plank oak floors, a large skylight, a modern kitchen with a Viking stove, a floating staircase, and an iron fireplace. Dining, shops, and galleries are right outside. $8,500,000. Martine Capdevielle, Sotheby’s International Realty—East Side Manhattan Brokerage, (305) 773-3366

Chicago

(Image credit: Positive Image)

This 1889 Second Empire–style Victorian in the Gold Coast has a spacious roof terrace with a wrought-iron decorative railing, space for alfresco dining and lounging, and lake views. The renovated historic six-bedroom townhome has a first floor with 14-foot plaster ceilings and intricate woodwork, while the chef’s kitchen includes stone checkered floors and marble counters.

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(Image credit: Positive Image)

Outside are a yard with an English garden and a garage with a one-bedroom coach house. $6,000,000. Kathleen Malone, Compass, (773) 600-1551

Anna Maria, Fla.

(Image credit: PIX360)

On a coastal island near Tampa Bay, this 2017 contemporary Mediterranean features an observation terrace that looks out to palms, a canal, and Gulf sunsets. The four-bedroom has a curving staircase, marble floors, arched doorways, a living room with reclaimed wood beams, and a kitchen with a Lacanche range and a walk-in pantry.

(Image credit: PIX360)

The lot includes a pool, landscaping, a pizza oven, decks, and a private dock. A beach, shops, and dining are walking distance. $7,500,000. Kimberly Dunn, Coldwell Banker Realty, (941) 993-8693

Seattle

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Built in 2018, this corner-lot contemporary five-bedroom features a large turf-clad roof with a grill area, a patio, a firepit, and views of the treetops and Mount Rainier, Elliott Bay, and downtown. The kitchen has an 18-foot waterfall island of Brazilian granite, and the living room has a gas fireplace.

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(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The lower level includes a rec room, kitchenette, and guest room. Outside are a fenced yard, patio, and garage. $3,200,000. Scott Shutes, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 949-5933

Washington, D.C.

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Atop a 2020 modern building in Logan Circle, this three-bedroom penthouse’s professionally landscaped roof terrace includes plantings, built-in lighting, limestone pavers, a water feature, and views of the Potomac River and the Washington Monument.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The apartment’s glass walls open to interiors with clean lines, built-ins, and sliding wall systems for an adaptable layout. Downstairs are a private garage with storage and a shared gym, dog-washing station, and concierge. $3,250,000. Daryl Judy, Washington Fine Properties, (202) 380-7219

Sacramento

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In a former bread factory, this 2009 loft apartment in the R Street Corridor includes access to a shared roof deck with a grill, string lights, leafy views, and alfresco dining space.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The one-bedroom condo has polished concrete floors, high beamed ceilings, exposed rafters, brick walls, in-unit laundry, and a bedroom with translucent walls that opens to a Juliet balcony. Parks, bars, and dining are steps away. $545,900. Clara Tucker, Coldwell Banker Realty, (916) 502-0400