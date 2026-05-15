Properties of the week: houses for fishing enthusiasts

Featuring homes in Cornwall, Gwynedd and Cumbria

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Cumbria, Thrushbank, Loweswater
(Image credit: Savills)

County Durham: Bridge House, Lintzford

County Durham, Bridge House, Lintzford

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A handsome Georgian stone house set on the banks of the River Derwent with fishing rights on the house side to the midline. The river holds salmon, grayling, trout and eel, and the nearby salmon ladder on the weir is a striking feature, as is the listed Lintzford Bridge. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden, parking. £800,000; Finest Properties.

Dumfries and Galloway: Cumnock Knowes, Carsphairn

Dumfries and Galloway, Cumnock Knowes, Carsphairn

(Image credit: Galbraith)

An impressive modern house offering flexible accommodation with far-reaching views. Set in approx. 2.5 acres, the property backs onto the Water of Deugh, which is known for its salmon and trout fishing. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £550,000; Galbraith.

Gwynedd: Meillionen, Cwm-y-Glo

Gwynedd, Meillionen, Cwm-y-Glo

(Image credit: Beresford Adams)

Charming 18th century house overlooking Lake Padarn and Mount Snowdon. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, garden, workshop, parking. OIEO £500,000; Beresford Adams.

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Cornwall: Danescombe Valley House, Calstock

Cornwall, Danescombe Valley House, Calstock.

(Image credit: The Coastal House)

An eye-catching Grade II Victorian villa with direct access to the River Tamar. Originally built in the 1850s as a private fishing lodge. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, mooring and landing stage, parking. £1.5 million; The Coastal House.

Somerset: Longaller Mill, Bishops Hull

Somerset, Longaller Mill, Bishops Hull

(Image credit: Savills)

Elegant Grade II former mill on the River Tone, known for its diverse coarse fishing, especially for chub, dace and roach. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, 1-bed self-contained cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.2 million; Savills.

Oxfordshire: Greenhaye, Preston Crowmarsh

Oxfordshire, Greenhaye, Preston Crowmarsh.

(Image credit: Savills)

An exceptional Edwardian home on the banks of the River Thames, boasting grand entertaining spaces. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, stables, tennis court, garden, parking. £2.495 million; Savills.

Surrey: Abbots Cottage, Tilford

Surrey, Abbots Cottage, Tilford.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A delightful country cottage, set in approx. 2.4 acres of pastureland and woodland, bordered by a stream. Close to Rushmore Lake fisheries, which offer carp and coarse angling. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, shepherd’s hut, stables, outbuilding, garden, parking. £1.55 million; Strutt & Parker.

Cumbria: Thrushbank, Loweswater

Cumbria, Thrushbank, Loweswater

(Image credit: Savills)

A charming 17th century farmhouse with extensive frontage onto Loweswater. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, self-contained 2-bed barn, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.95 million; Savills.

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