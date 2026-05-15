Properties of the week: houses for fishing enthusiasts

County Durham: Bridge House, Lintzford

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A handsome Georgian stone house set on the banks of the River Derwent with fishing rights on the house side to the midline. The river holds salmon, grayling, trout and eel, and the nearby salmon ladder on the weir is a striking feature, as is the listed Lintzford Bridge. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden, parking. £800,000; Finest Properties.

Dumfries and Galloway: Cumnock Knowes, Carsphairn

(Image credit: Galbraith)

An impressive modern house offering flexible accommodation with far-reaching views. Set in approx. 2.5 acres, the property backs onto the Water of Deugh, which is known for its salmon and trout fishing. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £550,000; Galbraith.

Gwynedd: Meillionen, Cwm-y-Glo

(Image credit: Beresford Adams)

Charming 18th century house overlooking Lake Padarn and Mount Snowdon. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, garden, workshop, parking. OIEO £500,000; Beresford Adams.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From

Cornwall: Danescombe Valley House, Calstock

(Image credit: The Coastal House)

An eye-catching Grade II Victorian villa with direct access to the River Tamar. Originally built in the 1850s as a private fishing lodge. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, mooring and landing stage, parking. £1.5 million; The Coastal House.

Somerset: Longaller Mill, Bishops Hull

(Image credit: Savills)

Elegant Grade II former mill on the River Tone, known for its diverse coarse fishing, especially for chub, dace and roach. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, 1-bed self-contained cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.2 million; Savills.

Oxfordshire: Greenhaye, Preston Crowmarsh

(Image credit: Savills)

An exceptional Edwardian home on the banks of the River Thames, boasting grand entertaining spaces. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, stables, tennis court, garden, parking. £2.495 million; Savills.

Surrey: Abbots Cottage, Tilford

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A delightful country cottage, set in approx. 2.4 acres of pastureland and woodland, bordered by a stream. Close to Rushmore Lake fisheries, which offer carp and coarse angling. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, shepherd’s hut, stables, outbuilding, garden, parking. £1.55 million; Strutt & Parker.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cumbria: Thrushbank, Loweswater

(Image credit: Savills)

A charming 17th century farmhouse with extensive frontage onto Loweswater. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, self-contained 2-bed barn, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.95 million; Savills.