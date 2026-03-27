Properties of the week: houses for horse lovers
Featuring homes in Hampshire, Somerset and Cornwall
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Worcestershire: Apple Cross, Stoke Bliss
A handsome period farmhouse set in approx. 34 acres. Main suite, 6 further beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchen/breakfast rooms, 2 receps, 1-bed flat, brick stables, foaling box, barns, riding arena, garden, garage. OIEO £1.65m; Fox Grant.
Hampshire: Shirley House, Bransgore
Fine Grade II farmhouse dating back to the 14th century with an original chapel, set within 2.5 acres. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, stables, grazing paddocks, riding arena, garden, garage. £1.8m; Spencers.
Cornwall: Gwynne Moor, Wadebridge
Delightful period cottage set in approx. 9 acres of countryside. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, stables, outbuildings, garden, parking. £695,000; John Bray Estates.Article continues below
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Somerset: Brook House, Stoney Stratton.
A splendid Grade II 17th century house boasting plenty of period features. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, paddocks, stables, garden, parking. £740,000; Lodestone.
Cambridgeshire: The Old Rectory, Snailwell
Handsome Grade II* Georgian residence. 9 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4-bed cottage, 2-bed coach house, stables, paddocks, approx. 7.68 acres, parking. £2.5m; Savills.
Wiltshire: Roundway Farm House, Devizes
An impressive Grade II farmhouse dating back to the 16th century with commanding views over the Wiltshire Downs. 6 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, study, 2 cottages, stables, paddocks, tennis court, approx. 9.5 acres of land, garden, parking. £2.5m; Savills.
Lincolnshire: Smith’s Farm, Gedney Dyke
Traditional farmhouse in a tranquil setting of more than 4 acres. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, brick stables, Olympic-size arena, barns, garden, parking. £675,000; Fine & Country.
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Scottish Borders: Nether Horsburgh Farmhouse, Innerleithen
Charming B-listed country house set in approx. 5 acres in the heart of the Tweed Valley. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuilding, paddock, garden. OIEO £795,000; Rettie.