Properties of the week: houses for horse lovers

Featuring homes in Hampshire, Somerset and Cornwall

By
published
Smith’s Farm, Gedney Dyke, Lincolnshire
(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Worcestershire: Apple Cross, Stoke Bliss

Apple Cross, Stoke Bliss, Worcestershire

(Image credit: Fox Grant)

Hampshire: Shirley House, Bransgore

Shirley House, Bransgore, Hampshire

(Image credit: Spencers)

Fine Grade II farmhouse dating back to the 14th century with an original chapel, set within 2.5 acres. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, stables, grazing paddocks, riding arena, garden, garage. £1.8m; Spencers.

Cornwall: Gwynne Moor, Wadebridge

Gwynne Moor, Wadebridge, Cornwall

(Image credit: John Bray Estates)

Delightful period cottage set in approx. 9 acres of countryside. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, stables, outbuildings, garden, parking. £695,000; John Bray Estates.

Article continues below

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Somerset: Brook House, Stoney Stratton.

Brook House, Stoney Stratton, Somerset

(Image credit: Lodestone)

A splendid Grade II 17th century house boasting plenty of period features. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, paddocks, stables, garden, parking. £740,000; Lodestone.

Cambridgeshire: The Old Rectory, Snailwell

The Old Rectory, Snailwell, Cambridgeshire

(Image credit: Savills)

Handsome Grade II* Georgian residence. 9 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 4-bed cottage, 2-bed coach house, stables, paddocks, approx. 7.68 acres, parking. £2.5m; Savills.

Wiltshire: Roundway Farm House, Devizes

Roundway FarmHouse, Devizes, Wiltshire

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive Grade II farmhouse dating back to the 16th century with commanding views over the Wiltshire Downs. 6 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, study, 2 cottages, stables, paddocks, tennis court, approx. 9.5 acres of land, garden, parking. £2.5m; Savills.

Lincolnshire: Smith’s Farm, Gedney Dyke

Smith&amp;rsquo;s Farm, Gedney Dyke, Lincolnshire

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Traditional farmhouse in a tranquil setting of more than 4 acres. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, brick stables, Olympic-size arena, barns, garden, parking. £675,000; Fine & Country.

Scottish Borders: Nether Horsburgh Farmhouse, Innerleithen

Nether Horsburgh Farmhouse, Innerleithen, Scottish Borders

(Image credit: Rettie)

Charming B-listed country house set in approx. 5 acres in the heart of the Tweed Valley. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuilding, paddock, garden. OIEO £795,000; Rettie.

The Week UK