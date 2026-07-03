Properties of the week: houses in designated National Landscapes

Featuring homes in Wiltshire, Kent and Hampshire

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North Yorkshire Banks Farm, Thruscross
(Image credit: Savills)

Wiltshire: Coneybury House, West Amesbury

Wiltshire, Coneybury House, West Amesbury

(Image credit: Rural View)

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