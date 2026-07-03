Properties of the week: houses in designated National Landscapes
Featuring homes in Wiltshire, Kent and Hampshire
Wiltshire: Coneybury House, West Amesbury
A delightful art deco country house set where several spectacular designated National Landscapes converge. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, garage. £1.75 million; Rural View.
Kent: The Old Cottage, Ulcombe
Handsome period house in a lovely setting between the Kent Downs and High Weald National Landscapes. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, swimming pool, workshop, parking. £900,000; Strutt & Parker.
Shropshire: Penkridge Hall, Leebotwood
This Elizabethan Grade II* house nestles in approx. 2 acres in the Shropshire Hills. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £800,000; Knight Frank.
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East Sussex: Braylsham Castle, Broad Oak
Fairy-tale castle built 25 years ago using reclaimed materials for an authentic period feel. 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, gardens of over 10 acres, parking. £2.25 million; Knight Frank.
North Yorkshire: Banks Farm, Thruscross
A traditional stone farmhouse ripe for renovation, in a superb rural setting within the Nidderdale National Landscape. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, a group of modern farm buildings and some traditional buildings with development potential subject to permissions, amenity grassland, parking. £595,000; Savills.
Hampshire: Winterbourne Cottage, Stoke
A charming Grade II thatched cottage in the heart of the Bourne Valley within the North Wessex Downs National Landscape. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, garden, summer house, workshop, garage. £1 million; Knight Frank.
Anglesey: White Horses, Trearddur Bay
A striking modern house in a breathtaking setting on a dramatic southfacing headland boasting panoramic sea views. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/ dining room, recep, deck with hot tub and sauna, garage/boat house, crow’s nest snug, gardens of approx. 2.17 acres leading down to a private cove. £2.75 million; Jackson-Stops.
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