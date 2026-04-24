Properties of the week: impressive cottages for £550,000 or less
Featuring homes in Devon, Cambridgeshire and Cornwall
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West Sussex: Iron Latch Cottage, Selsey
Charming Grade II, 17th century thatched cottage by Selsey Beach. 3 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, office, summer house, garden. £550,000; Hamptons.
Devon: Wytch Green, Hawkchurch
A characterful Grade II cottage dating back to c.1800. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, study, 1-bed annexe, garden, parking. £540,000; Symonds & Sampson.
Cornwall: Coastguard Cottages, Gorran Haven
This delightfully situated cottage (third from the right) has magnificent views overlooking the bay and out to sea. 2 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden. £525,000; Lillicrap Chilcott.Article continues below
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Kent: Clements Cottage, Chilham
A fine Grade II cottage by Chilham Castle, within the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £525,000; Strutt & Parker.
Wiltshire: Pitts Cottage, Chitterne
Handsome cottage set in well-tended mature gardens in a popular Wylye Valley village. 3 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £435,000; Cooper and Tanner.
Suffolk: Pound Cottage, Wetherden
An attractive Grade II, 18th century thatched property in a peaceful rural setting. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, studio, garden, garage. £399,950; Bedfords.
Essex: Castle Street, Saffron Walden
Eye- catching 16th century Grade II cottage with a wealth of period features. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden. £550,000; Cheffins.
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Cambridgeshire: The Olde Stores, Ellington
Beautiful thatched cottage, nestled in the heart of a village, with exposed timbers and inglenook fireplaces. 4 beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £525,000; Fine & Country.
Devon: Gardeners Cottage, Drewsteignton
A picturesque and beautifully renovated Grade II thatched cottage, located within Dartmoor National Park. 1 bed, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £500,000; By Design.