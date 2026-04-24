Properties of the week: impressive cottages for £550,000 or less

Featuring homes in Devon, Cambridgeshire and Cornwall

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Gardeners Cottage, Drewsteignton, Devon
(Image credit: By Design)

West Sussex: Iron Latch Cottage, Selsey

Iron Latch Cottage, Selsey, West Sussex

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Charming Grade II, 17th century thatched cottage by Selsey Beach. 3 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, office, summer house, garden. £550,000; Hamptons.

Devon: Wytch Green, Hawkchurch

Wytch Green, Hawkchurch, Devon

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

A characterful Grade II cottage dating back to c.1800. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, study, 1-bed annexe, garden, parking. £540,000; Symonds & Sampson.

Cornwall: Coastguard Cottages, Gorran Haven

Coastguard Cottages, Gorran Haven, Cornwall

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

This delightfully situated cottage (third from the right) has magnificent views overlooking the bay and out to sea. 2 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden. £525,000; Lillicrap Chilcott.

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Kent: Clements Cottage, Chilham

Clements Cottage, Chilham, Kent

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A fine Grade II cottage by Chilham Castle, within the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £525,000; Strutt & Parker.

Wiltshire: Pitts Cottage, Chitterne

Pitts Cottage, Chitterne, Wiltshire

(Image credit: Cooper and Tanner)

Handsome cottage set in well-tended mature gardens in a popular Wylye Valley village. 3 beds (1 en suite), shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £435,000; Cooper and Tanner.

Suffolk: Pound Cottage, Wetherden

Pound Cottage, Wetherden, Suffolk

(Image credit: Bedfords)

An attractive Grade II, 18th century thatched property in a peaceful rural setting. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, studio, garden, garage. £399,950; Bedfords.

Essex: Castle Street, Saffron Walden

Castle Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

(Image credit: Cheffins)

Eye- catching 16th century Grade II cottage with a wealth of period features. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden. £550,000; Cheffins.

Cambridgeshire: The Olde Stores, Ellington

The Olde Stores, Ellington, Cambridgeshire

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Beautiful thatched cottage, nestled in the heart of a village, with exposed timbers and inglenook fireplaces. 4 beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £525,000; Fine & Country.

Devon: Gardeners Cottage, Drewsteignton

Gardeners Cottage, Drewsteignton, Devon

(Image credit: By Design)

A picturesque and beautifully renovated Grade II thatched cottage, located within Dartmoor National Park. 1 bed, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £500,000; By Design.

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