Properties of the week: striking houses in market towns

Featuring homes in Suffolk, Essex and Kent

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Published
Berkshire, High Street, Hungerford
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Suffolk: The Old Shoulder House, Hadleigh

Suffolk, The Old Shoulder House, Hadleigh

(Image credit: Edd Callegari)

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