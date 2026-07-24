Properties of the week: striking houses in market towns

Suffolk: The Old Shoulder House, Hadleigh

(Image credit: Edd Callegari)

This eye- catching Grade II 800-year-old former pub blends Tudor, Georgian and Victorian influences, and has original features beautifully preserved throughout. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, parking. £485,000; Edd Callegari.

Wiltshire: Bluett House, Malmesbury

(Image credit: James Pyle)

An enchanting Grade II townhouse (centre with wooden balcony) with a 15th century medieval undercroft and views across the River Avon. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, office, garden, garage. £1.025 million; James Pyle.

East Sussex: The Caprons, Lewes

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Elegant Grade II* Georgian house in the heart of Lewes, nestled in mature gardens. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden. £1.85 million; Jackson-Stops.

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Kent: High Street, Sandwich

(Image credit: Frost & Partners)

An impressive Grade I building with living space above and three commercial units below, located in the centre of this thriving market town. The building currently houses two 3-bed maisonettes, a licensed restaurant/coffee shop, a printers and an estate agent, as well as a garage with five off-road parking spaces. £900,000; Frost & Partners.

Essex: April Cottage, Saffron Walden

(Image credit: Arkwright & Co)

Delightful Grade II* period cottage (the pale pink building) with plenty of period features, located on the historic and highly desirable Bridge Street, a short stroll from the town centre. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, courtyard garden, outbuildings. £315,000; Arkwright & Co.

Berkshire: High Street, Hungerford

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Handsome 18th century townhouse (blue doors) in need of modernisation; sold with planning permission. Currently: 3 offices, 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, utility. £445,000; Knight Frank.

Essex: Castle Street, Saffron Walden

(Image credit: Cheffins)

A picturesque Grade II*cottage with a lovely mature garden. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £475,000; Cheffins.