The value of silence

In a world 'filled with constant yapping' some are making an effort to keep schtum

Photo collage of a man with a megaphone, a giant hairdryer, a screaming mouth, a TV, a train and some cars, all making noise. The background is a red and green ripple emanating from the megaphone, like soundwaves, with stock small talk phrases written out, such as "so, what do you do?"
Why is it so hard these days to find the sound of silence?
By
published

Life is "filled with noise" but not at a Finnish hairdresser's that has introduced a "silent service" for customers.

At Kati Hakomeri's salon in Helsinki, customers can ask to avoid "polite chitchat about the weather, weekend plans and future holiday destinations", said The Times, and she "appears to have found a gap in the market because demand for the option in her salon has proved buoyant".



Under The Radar Finland
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

