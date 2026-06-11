High Society: a ‘gorgeously glamorous’ spectacle

Helen George and Freddie Fox star in the ‘dazzling’ Cole Porter musical

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Cast of High Society performing at the Barbican
‘Call the Midwife’ star Helen George, centre, brings ‘pert, barefoot verve and a powerful set of pipes’ to the lead role of Tracy
(Image credit: Pamela Raith)

Having had previous summer hits with revivals of “Anything Goes” and “Kiss Me, Kate”, the Barbican has returned with another “Cole Porter crowdpleaser”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph.

“High Society” – based on the 1956 musical film, but with a reworked script and extra musical numbers – doesn’t have quite the “giddy abandon” of “Anything Goes”, which provided a wonderful post-pandemic balm in 2021. But Rachel Kavanaugh’s production – which will soon be touring – is, even so, an “eminently welcome, frothy antidote to fretful times”, stuffed as it is with star turns, fabulous costumes, stylish choreography and “witty, imperishable songs” – including “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, “I Love Paris”, “Let’s Misbehave” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”.

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