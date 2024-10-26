A fascinating walk across unspoilt Bali

Areas of this island have not yet been reached by mass tourism

Astungkara Way
The Astungkara Way is an 85-mile trail to the 'wilder' north of Bali
(Image credit: Astungkara Way)
By
published

Concrete holiday villas and "slick cafés" have proliferated in Bali in recent years, but large parts of this beautiful Indonesian island are still unspoilt by tourism.

Among the best ways to discover its ancient landscape and traditional culture is to walk the Astungkara Way, said Sarah Reid in National Geographic Traveller. Launched by a Bali-based Canadian teacher in 2021, this 85-mile trail runs from the island's touristy south to its wilder north. The trail's founders have produced maps for self-guided walks, but also run group hikes, which include accommodation with local families and a range of daily activities. Villages on the trail benefit from the income it brings, and profits are used to support regenerative farming practices, which are aimed at profiting both local farmers and Bali's ecosystems. It takes ten days to walk the entire trail, but I limited myself to a three-day, 22-mile section, beginning from the village of Tua, 1,500 feet above sea level. The path meandered at first through a patchwork of "neon-green" rice paddies and fields of flowers, which are grown as temple offerings (nearly nine-tenths of Bali's people are Hindu).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like