A walk along the glorious Lycian Way
With ‘glittering’ coves and a ‘sunset sea’, these ancient paths are worth exploring
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Southwest Turkey is now one of Europe’s “package holiday heartlands”, but the huge Teke Peninsula remains relatively wild, said Oliver Smith in the Financial Times.
In ancient times, it was known as Lycia, and the 2nd century BC saw the creation of the Lycian League, a “democratic association” of cities that James Madison later cited as a “guiding inspiration” in drafting the US constitution. The modern coast road around it was completed only in 1988, and forests of black pine still cloak the mountains that plunge steeply into its turquoise seas. Also skirting their flanks, and occasionally looping inland, are ancient paths now known collectively as the Lycian Way – one of the world’s most beautiful long-distance hiking routes.
The travel writer Freya Stark sailed this coast in the mid-1950s, and later described it as the most “magical” she knew. Conceived by another British woman, Kate Clow, in 1999, the Lycian Way extends for roughly 320 miles (excluding looping detours) from Antalya (in the east) to Fethiye (in the west), but many walkers tackle only sections of it. I chose a six-day, self-guided itinerary with Inntravel, which provides daily luggage transfers between “comfortable” guesthouses, and “detailed” maps and notes on the route. Passing ancient tombs and temples, and wandering the remains of ruined cities, I felt I was travelling in time. And the trip was shot through with “yearning”, too – for the glittering coves far below me each time I reached another high, lonely ridge, and for the great peaks far above as I floated on my back in the “sunset sea” at the end of each day.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The loveliest of my lodgings was Hoyran Wedre, a cluster of stone mansions with “creaking” wooden floors and a swimming pool fed by spring water. During my walks, I came across nowhere more “magnificent” than the cedar forest high on Mount Tahtalı, where the air was thick with the “resinous” scent of towering, ancient trees like “Chinese pagodas”, their tops “snagging the clouds”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The mystery of flight MH370
The Explainer In 2014, the passenger plane vanished without trace. Twelve years on, a new operation is under way to find the wreckage of the doomed airliner
-
5 royally funny cartoons about the former prince Andrew’s arrest
Cartoons Artists take on falling from grace, kingly manners, and more
-
The identical twins derailing a French murder trial
Under The Radar Police are unable to tell which suspect’s DNA is on the weapon
-
James Van Der Beek obituary: fresh-faced Dawson’s Creek star
In The Spotlight Van Der Beek fronted one of the most successful teen dramas of the 90s – but his Dawson fame proved a double-edged sword
-
Properties of the week: pretty thatched cottages
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in West Sussex, Dorset and Suffolk
-
Kia EV4: a ‘terrifically comfy’ electric car
The Week Recommends The family-friendly vehicle has ‘plush seats’ and generous space
-
Bonfire of the Murdochs: an ‘utterly gripping’ book
The Week Recommends Gabriel Sherman examines Rupert Murdoch’s ‘war of succession’ over his media empire
-
Gwen John: Strange Beauties – a ‘superb’ retrospective
The Week Recommends ‘Daunting’ show at the National Museum Cardiff plunges viewers into the Welsh artist’s ‘spiritual, austere existence’
-
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl: A win for unity
Feature The global superstar's halftime show was a celebration for everyone to enjoy
-
Book reviews: ‘Bonfire of the Murdochs’ and ‘The Typewriter and the Guillotine’
Feature New insights into the Murdoch family’s turmoil and a renowned journalist’s time in pre-World War II Paris
-
6 exquisite homes with vast acreage
Feature Featuring an off-the-grid contemporary home in New Mexico and lakefront farmhouse in Massachusetts