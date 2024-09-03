Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side

Bad Ischl is known as the gateway to the jewel-coloured lakes and rugged mountains of the Salzkammergut region. This sleepy Austrian spa town is also where Emperor Franz Joseph signed the declaration of war against Serbia in 1914.

Today, Bad Ischl is back in the spotlight. Alongside the Norwegian city of Bodo, and the Estonian city of Tartu, it has been crowned a European Capital of Culture for 2024. Located east of Salzburg in central Austria, it's the first rural Alpine destination to be awarded the title.

To celebrate, the region is holding a host of exhibitions and events throughout the year. The programme – Culture is the New Salt – explores how salt and water have profoundly shaped the area's history. Salt mining in the Salzkammergut region began over 7,000 years ago, with Bad Ischl among one of several critical transportation points for the "white gold".

What to do

Habsburg emperor Franz Joseph spent his summers in Bad Ischl with his wife Elisabeth (Sisi) and the town's architecture "evokes an imperial age of grand balls and silk gowns", said Adrian Bridge in The Telegraph. Consider visiting the "ochre-coloured" Kaiservilla – the former summer residence of the emperor and current home of his great-grandson. Open for tours throughout the year, the mansion is set within the "beautifully manicured" Kaiserpark gardens which contain a Tudor-style "marble palace" where Sisi took her afternoon tea.

Once a facility for processing salt, the "white-walled" Sudhaus complex is well worth visiting, said Jamie Fullerton in The Guardian. The "centrepiece" of the exhibition is Japanese artist Motoi Yamamoto's installation: an "intricate maze" on the gallery floor created using around six tons of salt.

For an outdoor adventure, drive around half an hour to St Wolfgang where Austria's steepest steam cog railway takes passengers 4,000 ft up to the summit of Schafberg mountain. From the peak, you'll be able to see Bad Ischl to the east, the "white-capped" Alps to the south, and the region's 76 "sapphire-blue" glacial lakes, said Ellen Himelfarb in National Geographic.

Where to dine

Talented chef Christoph "Krauli" Held helms the popular Gasthaus Siriuskogl restaurant, around a 15-minute hike through woodland from the town centre. The ever-changing menu is filled with locally sourced produce and there are plenty of vegan options.

Traditional "grammelknodel dumplings are available in many taverns", said falstaff, but the "cultural treasure" is given an "extra twist" and served with a refreshing pear and radish salad at Hubertushof.

And, if you have a sweet tooth, stop by at former court confectioner Zauner Café for "glossy iced gateaux" and pastries, said National Geographic.

Where to stay

Situated around a 15-minute walk from Kaiservilla, Villa Seilern was built in 1881 but has "flashes of 21st-century cool", said Adrian Bridge in The Telegraph. The hotel has a tranquil spa complete with a sauna, steam bath and hot tub.

Goldenes Schniff is another "highlight", said falstaff. Located on the banks of the Traun river in the town centre, the rooms are "fresh and modern", and guests can rent e-bikes to explore the surrounding area.