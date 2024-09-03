Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side

Explore this Austrian town, the first rural Alpine destination to be crowned a European Capital of Culture

Bad Ischl, Salzkammergut, Austria.
The town's architecture 'evokes an imperial age of grand balls and silk gowns'
(Image credit: Sina Ettmer / Alamy)
By
published

Bad Ischl is known as the gateway to the jewel-coloured lakes and rugged mountains of the Salzkammergut region. This sleepy Austrian spa town is also where Emperor Franz Joseph signed the declaration of war against Serbia in 1914.

Today, Bad Ischl is back in the spotlight. Alongside the Norwegian city of Bodo, and the Estonian city of Tartu, it has been crowned a European Capital of Culture for 2024. Located east of Salzburg in central Austria, it's the first rural Alpine destination to be awarded the title.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Austria
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸