Best Caribbean cruises for a last-minute winter break

For sunshine, stunning beaches and plenty of fun activities, it’s hard to beat a cruise. And where better to escape the UK’s chilly winter weather than the Caribbean? Being made up of over 7,000 picture-perfect islands, the region has almost infinite itineraries to choose from, stopping everywhere from Cuba to Barbados. Here’s our top picks.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Western Caribbean cruise aboard Mariner of The Seas “blends vibrant culture, sun-soaked landscapes, and easygoing luxury”, said Paris Wilson in Condé Nast Traveler. Passengers board in Galveston, Texas, sailing “straight into the heart of the Caribbean” with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Onboard, guests are greeted with “over-the-top amenities” including a “surf simulator” and ice skating rink. Departing in January 2026, the five-night cruise includes plenty of opportunities to “snorkel over coral reefs teeming with life” and “unwind on white-sand beaches”. Bliss.

Explora Journeys

This luxury cruise line is a “relatively new name in Caribbean waters”, said Sara Macefield in The Telegraph. A sister brand to MSC Cruises, it includes two “plush, all-suite ships”. If you want a last-minute pre-Christmas escape, consider booking the sailing departing from Bridgetown, Barbados on 14 December. The eight-night trip blends the “Gallic chic of French island Martinique” with the “castaway feel of tiny Bequia in the Grenadines”. There’s also a stop in the “so-called Emerald Isle of Montserrat” famed for its Irish heritage and the “volatile” Soufriere Hills volcano, which has transformed the area into the “Pompeii of the Caribbean”. It’s worth taking a tour to see the “skeletal remains” of the buildings that once stood here.

Silversea

Silversea’s sparkling new ship, Silver Ray, offers an array of luxurious, all-inclusive voyages. Guests have eight restaurants to choose from including Salt (Sea And Land Taste), “showcasing dishes from the destinations the ship visits”, said The Times. Cruises depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and at each stop there is a “wide selection of shore excursions” to choose from. In St Kitts and Nevis, for example, adventurous guests can zipline through the rainforest or snorkel amid “volcanic rock formations”.

Disney Cruise

When it comes to family cruising, no one does it better than Disney. The entertainment giant’s voyages put “youngsters at the heart of everything”, said The Telegraph. Departing in February 2026 from Fort Lauderdale, this five-night sailing stops off in Cozumel in Mexico for “jungle escapades and jeep safaris”. The ship then continues to the line’s private island, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, where surprise appearances by Disney characters and thrilling waterslides “ramp up the fun factor”.

Marella Cruises by TUI

Marella Cruises is one of “very few cruise lines outside of the ultra-luxury sphere to offer all-inclusive as standard”, said Raphael Giacardi in World of Cruising. With prices that are “extremely competitive against other mid-market competitors”, Marella is one of the best value companies on the market. There are plenty of winter itineraries to choose from in the Caribbean and the line’s “mid-size ships” allow for calling at “smaller and lesser-known islands” like Guadeloupe and Bonaire. The Colours of the Caribbean sailing departs from La Romana in the Dominican Republic, stopping off in Castries on St Lucia, St Kitts and the British Virgin Islands during the eight-day itinerary.

