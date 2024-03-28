Bormio: 'a great Alpine getaway'

From snowy slopes and hot-spring spas, to high-end food and wine, this Italian town has something to offer everyone

A pair of snowshoers make their way across a snowy slope
(Image credit: Giacomo Meneghello)
By Asya Likhtman
published

Beloved by Italians for its atmospheric natural hot springs, Bormio is the best Alpine getaway you’ve never heard of.  

The town hosts the Alpine Ski World Cup every year, and much of the skiing at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will take place here too. Yet in a recent press group of very well-seasoned travellers, we were all shocked to realise none of us were familiar with this part of the Alps – yet it has so much to offer.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Italy Skiing
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us