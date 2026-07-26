Chasing waterfalls in Oregon

Plus a long walk in 1066 country, and an elegant Breton seaside resort

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Wahclella Falls Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, near Portland in the state of Oregon, USA
The gorge’s ‘towering’ waterfalls are a must-see
(Image credit:  Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket / Getty Images)

Forming part of the border between Oregon and Washington State, the Columbia River Gorge is fabulously grand, said Chris Leadbeater in The Telegraph – and you need only drive for 20 miles from central Portland (an “unfailingly hip” city) to see it. Even the first view you get of it, from Crown Point, is worth the journey – and from there, the gorge stretches for 80 miles to the east, reaching depths of up to 1,220 metres. Interstate 84 runs its entire length – a “noisy man-made intrusion”, but dwarfed even so by the surroundings; and there’s a quieter option, the Historic Columbia River Highway, for those with time to spare. Stop to see the gorge’s towering waterfalls (the tallest is Multnomah Falls, at 189 metres); and head into the Hood River Valley for “dazzling” views of Mount Hood, a “vast” volcano rearing to 3,429 metres.

A long walk in 1066 country

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