Disconnect and unwind at a digital detox retreat

Off-grid experiences are booming as more of us ache to swap screens for scenic peace

By
published
Sunset at Bunty cabin, Unplugged
Outside one of Unplugged's tranquil cabins near the market town of Thatcham in Berkshire
(Image credit: Pasco Photography)

In the midst of our “always-on digital culture”, more of us are looking for ways to slow down and “disconnect”, said the BBC’s Laura Hall.

Hotels and travel companies are increasingly offering “digital detox” retreats, where guests agree to immerse themselves in an “internet-free environment”, usually in a beautiful setting, said Shannon Sims in The New York Times. On these “off-the-grid” experiences, laptops are banned and you are encouraged on arrival to put your mobile devices into a safety deposit box, where they stay until you leave.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸