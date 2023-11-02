European luxury ski hotels and chalets for winter 2023-2024

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Étoile du Nord, Val d'Isère, France

The "striking" new Étoile du Nord property in Val d'Isère has "somehow managed to up the luxury ante", said Gabriella Le Breton in the FT, in what many regard to be a "luxury saturated resort". Accessed by a private tunnel driveway, a pair of adjoining "super chalets" – the seven-bedroom East Wing and six-bedroom West Wing – perch above the "prestigious" Petit Alaska enclave. Featuring "architectural surprises" such as an indoor/outdoor swimming pool with "secret views of the games room", this is a "remarkable property". Bookings are made on a fully-serviced basis, inclusive of private concierge, private chef, and in-chalet ski and boot delivery. From £102,448 ($124,325) per week; hautemontagne.com

Six Senses, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Six Senses's first alpine hotel brings "extravagant luxury" to this mountain town and ski area, said Nick Dalton in The Travel Magazine . "Cool" and "contemporary" with "a hint of traditional chalet style", this new resort has a "perfect setting" close to the restaurants, the posh shops and the Cry d'Er gondola. With ski runs "swishing past the rooms' big balconies" and "weaving between the bar terrace and the apartments", it's "ski-in ski-out with ease". There's "nowhere better" for skiers. Double rooms from £665 ($807) b&b; sixsenses.com

Grace La Margna, St. Moritz, Switzerland

A brand new opening for 2023, Grace La Margna is the "new kid on the block" in St. Moritz, said Matt Charlton in Condé Nast Traveller , and "by quite some way". The first luxury hotel opening in the city for half a century, it's a "breath of fresh air". There's an onsite sport shop offering ski rental, plus the hotel runs transfers to the local lift system "so you can be from your gourmet breakfast to the slopes in no time". gracehotels.com

Hotel Sassongher, Corvara, Italy

In the "splintered limestone" of the Italian Dolomites lies Alta Badia, said Jo Davey on TheWeek.com , which is home to "awe-inducing scenery" and the annual "Gourmet SkiSafari". There are many hotels to choose from in the region, but a top choice is the five-star Hotel Sassongher in Corvara. Offering a "refined stay with a local feel", the hotel features large rooms, traditional alpine décor, a "phenomenal" bar, an "unbeatable" outdoor hot tub and spa facilities to soothe those "end-of-the-day aches" from time spent on the slopes. Doubles from £450 ($546) a night; sassongher.it

The Cōmodo, Bad Gastein, Austria

A "passionate, creative" community is breathing "much-needed new life" into the village of Bad Gastein in the Austrian Alps, said Nicola Chilton in Condé Nast Traveller . The Cōmodo is part of the "new wave" of hotels, restaurants, and co-working spaces "driving this new energy" and it's "one of the most stylish" properties in the Alps right now. In winter, Bad Gastein draws skiers looking for "a combination of practically guaranteed snow and village life". The slopes here are part of Ski amadé, Austria’s largest winter sports area, spreading over 760km, with 356 pistes and 270 ski lifts. thecomodo.com

Das Edelweiss, Grossarl, Austria

Das Edelweiss is a "high-end" spa and ski retreat for those who seek the "ultimate in pampering and relaxation", said Vicki Power on TheWeek.com . In a ski-in, ski-out position next to Grossarl's main Panoramabahn ski lift, it offers "a luxury stay at the foot of the slopes", but its spa is so "alluring" you "might not bother getting your ski boots on". Grossarl is one of the smaller ski resorts in Austria's Ski amadé region, which means it tends not to attract crowds. Its modest 19 pistes over 73km suit intermediates with an inviting mix of winding reds and blues. Double room superior from €295 (£256/$312) per person per night; edelweiss-grossarl.com

Suvretta House, St. Moritz, Switzerland

